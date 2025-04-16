Horror Movie News

Full Moon is bringing Albert Pyun’s Arcade to Blu-ray

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Full Moon is bringing their 1993 film Arcade, directed by Albert Pyun and written by David S. Goyer, to Blu-rayFull Moon is bringing their 1993 film Arcade, directed by Albert Pyun and written by David S. Goyer, to Blu-ray

Last week, we shared the news that Full Moon is bringing their 1992 film Bad Channels and 1990 film Crash and Burn to Blu-ray, with copies available through their site FullMoonHorror.com and available for pre-order on Amazon. (Links can be found in our article.) Now, we have more Full Moon Blu-ray news to share, as the company will be giving director Albert Pyun‘s 1993 sci-fi horror film Arcade a Blu-ray release on July 15th! Copies can be pre-ordered through Amazon at THIS LINK.

Directed by Pyun from a screenplay by David S. Goyer (and a story by Full Moon founder Charles Band), Arcade has the following synopsis: All the kids in town are dying to play the hot new video game “Arcade”. Trouble is once you play the game you can kiss reality good-bye. Arcade has seven levels of excitement, adventure, and terror for its players. The game transports you to another world with its stunning graphics, thrilling sound effects, and virtual reality simulation. It is the ultimate experience in a video game. But excitement like this doesn’t come cheaply – when you battle with Arcade you’re putting your life on the line. The kids have accepted the challenge and are absorbed into the game. Only Alex and Nick realize that these mysterious disappearances are linked to Arcade. They must battle the game, alone.

The film stars Megan Ward (Trancers II), Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story), John de Lancie (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Sharon Farrell (Lone Wolf McQuade), Seth Green (Can’t Hardly Wait), A.J. Langer (The People Under the Stairs), and Bryan Dattilo (Days of Our Lives).

Full Moon brings Arcade to Blu-ray with the following special features: – Audio Commentary with Charles Band and Megan Ward – VideoZone – Original Trailer – John de Lancie Interview – Rare VFX Reel – Full Moon Trailers

Arcade premiered in 1993 ahead of a March 1994 release – which was later than originally intended, because the movie had to be delayed while the special effects were reworked because Disney threatened to sue Full Moon, feeling the original special effects were too similar to the Disney film Tron.

Are a fan of Arcade, and are you going to be adding this Full Moon classic to your Blu-ray collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Arcade Full Moon blu-ray

Source: Amazon
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,203 Articles Published

Latest Full moon News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 5 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.