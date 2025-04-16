Full Moon is bringing Albert Pyun’s Arcade to Blu-ray

Last week, we shared the news that Full Moon is bringing their 1992 film Bad Channels and 1990 film Crash and Burn to Blu-ray, with copies available through their site FullMoonHorror.com and available for pre-order on Amazon. (Links can be found in our article.) Now, we have more Full Moon Blu-ray news to share, as the company will be giving director Albert Pyun‘s 1993 sci-fi horror film Arcade a Blu-ray release on July 15th! Copies can be pre-ordered through Amazon at THIS LINK.

Directed by Pyun from a screenplay by David S. Goyer (and a story by Full Moon founder Charles Band), Arcade has the following synopsis: All the kids in town are dying to play the hot new video game “Arcade”. Trouble is once you play the game you can kiss reality good-bye. Arcade has seven levels of excitement, adventure, and terror for its players. The game transports you to another world with its stunning graphics, thrilling sound effects, and virtual reality simulation. It is the ultimate experience in a video game. But excitement like this doesn’t come cheaply – when you battle with Arcade you’re putting your life on the line. The kids have accepted the challenge and are absorbed into the game. Only Alex and Nick realize that these mysterious disappearances are linked to Arcade. They must battle the game, alone.

The film stars Megan Ward (Trancers II), Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story), John de Lancie (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Sharon Farrell (Lone Wolf McQuade), Seth Green (Can’t Hardly Wait), A.J. Langer (The People Under the Stairs), and Bryan Dattilo (Days of Our Lives).

Full Moon brings Arcade to Blu-ray with the following special features: – Audio Commentary with Charles Band and Megan Ward – VideoZone – Original Trailer – John de Lancie Interview – Rare VFX Reel – Full Moon Trailers

Arcade premiered in 1993 ahead of a March 1994 release – which was later than originally intended, because the movie had to be delayed while the special effects were reworked because Disney threatened to sue Full Moon, feeling the original special effects were too similar to the Disney film Tron.

Are a fan of Arcade, and are you going to be adding this Full Moon classic to your Blu-ray collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.