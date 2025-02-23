Are Billy Corgan and Bill Burr related? Or is it just a siamese dream?

Despite all my rage I am still just a rat in a…bunk bed? Some celebrities look so much alike that it’s a joke that they were somehow separated at birth: Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Will Ferrell and Chad Smith, Donald Glover and Childish Gambino…And then there are those who bear a passing resemblance only after it’s brought up. And thanks to Howie Mandel, we may think that Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan and comedian Bill Burr are long-lost brothers – except, they actually might be…

But first, let’s go back a bit to when Billy Corgan was a guest on Howie Mandel’s podcast. It was there that he told a story how Bill Burr could very well be a step-sibling, with some sordid history at play. Last month, Burr was a guest himself and Mandel brought out Corgan as a surprise guest, completely blind-siding the comedian, who called out Corgan for reciting such stories in public. It was an incredibly awkward moment, with Mandel being forced to come out and apologize for the stunt. Seriously, you have to see just how straight-up weird this clip is – it was not the greatest day they’ve ever had.

Speaking with GQ, Billy Corgan recalled the immediately viral scene between himself and Bill burr. “It was pretty surreal. First of all, I’d never met Bill Burr. Secondly, he really does look like my father, like in person. I’d seen the pictures. Never seen him in person. So it’s the surreal thing of shaking somebody’s hands who you have this kind of physical affinity for. And there’s all these questions, and then you’re thrown into a situation where there’s a camera rolling. So what was captured was truly this awkward exchange of, “okay, what do we do with this information?” Bill’s mind is lightning quick, and he’s viciously funny. There was one point where he was making fun of my coat that I was wearing. Which, by the way, is a very expensive coat. And you’re under the death ray of a professional comedian, you know? I mean, this is what he does for a living. So it was a very interesting dynamic.” Corgan added that the entire situation had a completely meta feel to it, adding to the surreal exchange.

Some figured that the moment between Billy Corgan and Bill Burr was some sort of practical joke, playing off of the point that they are both bald men born a little more than one year apart. Hey, Burr does have an album called “You People Are All the Same”…But with Burr’s demeanor to the topic, it seems pretty clear that he’s legitimately pissed at the possibility – not because Corgan won’t get him ringside seats to a wrestling event, but because it’s dirty laundry airing out in a public arena.

What do you think? Is there any weight to Billy Corgan and Bill Burr behind half-brothers?