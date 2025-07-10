Schwarzenegger confronts death and aging with dignity in a moving letter concerning Conan filmmaker John Milius

For decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger has inspired bodybuilders, aspiring actors, politicians, and others. His unique story of coming to the United States at 21, then rising through the bodybuilding ranks to become one of the nation’s most influential figures is the stuff of legend. But who inspires Schwarzenegger? In Arnie’s latest Monday Motivation newsletter, the box office behemoth addresses his Pump Club members with a heart-wrenching look back at the life and continuing journey of filmmaker John Milius, who Schwarzenegger credits with launching his movie career.

In the Monday Motivation post, Schwarzenegger discusses Milius’ King Conan script and compares its gripping narrative to the fear of aging and meeting our maker before we’re ready to leave this mortal coil. Sadly, John Milius is in the throes of a cancer battle. However, Schwarzenegger is here to pump him up for the ongoing fight, using Milius’ own words and themes to stand fast and tall against the oncoming storm.

“In his script for King Conan, John Milius wrote one of the most powerful scenes I’ve read in any script,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Conan had become complacent after years on the throne. He no longer had the same hunger, and his sword had become an artifact on his wall instead of the instrument of action you remember from Conan the Barbarian. He was at that point in his life where he was content to relive his glory days instead of creating new ones.

Then, one night, he’s walking through the dark halls of his castle, and Death — the devil — confronts him.

The devil tells Conan he’s old and tired, and invites him to just come with him, where he can relax and rest in comfort.

It awakens something in Conan, and in his old Barbarian fashion, he tells the devil, “Fuck you,” and unsheaths his sword for the first time in ages to literally fight Death himself.

I won’t spoil the whole story in case someone ever decides we should finally make King Conan, but I think a lot of you, especially those of you who are aging, might see yourself in this scene.

And last week, when I went to visit John Milius, I had to use his own lines on the man himself, because he needed to hear it. You know John as the writer of some of the greatest movies of all time, like Apocalypse Now, and as the director of Conan and other amazing movies. He’s a friend and a mentor, and I owe my career to him, so as he is fighting cancer and other health challenges, I feel a duty to be there to pump him up.

Pic from Arnold’s Pump Club

Schwarzenegger continues lifting Milius to the heavens by helping the man confront his inner demons. He stares Death in the face with daggers in his eyes and a knowing grin on his lips. Schwarzenegger knows the road ahead is paved with pain, but he won’t let John walk alone:

John has been a real champion, fighting this cancer with courage. But I know it’s hard to go through chemo, and his nurse told me he needs to get up and walk more, so I asked him if he’s walking.

He told me he didn’t feel like it, and I reminded him of what he wrote about Conan.

I said:

“John, that’s not you who doesn’t want to walk. That’s the devil inside you. You know better than anyone he will play tricks on you. He will tell you to lie down, to just relax, to choose comfort. That’s because he wants you sooner. But you have to say “Fuck you!” like Conan. He can have you some day, but not today. This is a battle, and you are a gladiator. It goes from morning to night.”

Like Schwarzenegger, we offer John Milius our unyielding support and encouragement. Cancer is a blight on those it touches; the war to beat it back is arduous and lengthy. Having someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger in your corner is a blessing, and as fans, our good vibes and well wishes add power to the mix.

You can read the remainder of Schwarzenegger’s Monday Motivation letter here.