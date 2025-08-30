Awesome Art’s Tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger!

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Arnold Schwarzenegger by Mike Blitz
Commando by Harijs Grundmanis
Conan the Barbarian by Chris Towner
Kindergarten Cop by Edgar Ascensão
Last Action Hero by Matt Ryan Tobin
Predator by Marc Lafon
The Running Man by Josh Gilbert
Terminator by Stan & Vincent
Terminator 2: Judgment Day by Jordan Matfin
Total Recall by Tyler Stout
True Lies by Robert Sammelin
Turbo Man: The Movie by Rocky Davies