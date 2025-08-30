JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger!

Posted 38 minutes ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Arnold Schwarzenegger by Mike Blitz

Commando by Harijs Grundmanis

Conan the Barbarian by Chris Towner

Kindergarten Cop by Edgar Ascensão

Last Action Hero by Matt Ryan Tobin

Predator by Marc Lafon

The Running Man by Josh Gilbert

Terminator by Stan & Vincent

Terminator 2: Judgment Day by Jordan Matfin

Total Recall by Tyler Stout

True Lies by Robert Sammelin

Turbo Man: The Movie by Rocky Davies

