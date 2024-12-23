Art Evans, Die Hard 2 actor, passes away at 82

Art Evans, the actor who appeared in Die Hard 2, A Soldier’s Story and so many more movies and TV shows beginning in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 82. The cause of death was diabetes.

Art Evans had well over 100 credits to his name, normally playing smaller roles. One of these key ones was in Die Hard 2, in which he played an air traffic controller who aids in John McClane’s latest fight against terrorists. Another came in 1984 with A Soldier’s Story, co-starring alongside Howard E. Rollins Jr. and Adolph Caesar as an army private. While Caesar would end up receiving the bulk of the attention (receiving Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations), Evans was also making his own mark.

Art Evans got his career started the previous decade — after time studying theater and on the stage — earning his first credit on sitcom Chico and the Man. Soon after, he landed the role of legendary blues musician Blind Lemon Jefferson in Gordon Parks’ Leadbelly, putting to use his own musical abilities. Most of his early movies found him in small, sometimes uncredited roles, but the titles themselves show how attracted he was to good or popular movies: Fun with Dick and Jane, The In-Laws, Christine, Fright Night, Jo Jo Dancer, School Daze, and the great Walter Hill action flick, Trespass, which reunited him with his Die Hard 2 co-star William Sadler, and so many more.

Evans’ wife Babe said in a statement, “Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.”

Art Evans spent the latter phase of his career working exclusively in television, appearing on A House Divided, Real Husbands of Hollywood and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, lending his voice.

We here at JoBlo.com want to share our condolences over the loss of Art Evans, a talented and underappreciated actor who gave us some memorable supporting characters throughout the years. Leave your own remembrances of Evans in the comments section below.