Mortal Kombat’s Ludi Lin infiltrates a martial arts tournament in the trailer for Art of Eight Limbs, which is now available on Digital

Tiger Style Media is partnering with Paramount‘s Republic Pictures for old-school-style martial arts double feature releases. The first two of the four films released this month are Art of Eight Limbs and The Lockdown. Art of Eight Limbs stars Ludi Lin, who plays Liu Kang in 2021’s Mortal Kombat and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2. The trailer will likely give viewers some déjà vu as the plot of infiltrating a martial arts tournament led by a criminal comes straight from Bruce Lee’s famous film Enter the Dragon. However, mix it in with some Muay Thai action and it’s a cocktail for some martial arts mayhem.

The official synopsis reads,

“In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Ludi Lin (Mortal Kombat, Power Rangers) stars as a CIA data analyst and part-time kickboxer. Sent on a mission to Myanmar, he must infiltrate a martial arts tournament that serves as a cover for an arms dealer auctioning VX Nerve Gas. His objective: deliver a critical detection device to allies. However, as the mission spirals out of control, he is forced to confront the world’s most ruthless fighters, standing as the last line of defense against a time-ticking global threat.”

The film stars Ludi Lin, Grace Vorananth, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm with Nicholas Hammond. Robert Grasmere directs the movie from a script penned by H. Daniel Gross, Ryan Jaeger and Louis Spiegler.

Art of Eight Limbs was released days ago in select theaters in a double bill with The Lockdown, which stars Caity Lotz, Leo Howard, Hon Ping Tang, and Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn. The plot for The Lockdown reads, “​​In this action-packed thriller from a producer of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Caity Lotz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) and Leo Howard (Kickin’ It, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) star as siblings Charlie and Jack, who are trapped in Myanmar’s toughest prison and accused of a crime they didn’t commit. Forced into televised fights where inmates battle for the chance to escape death row, they face off against the deadliest opponents where each match could be their last. Charlie and Jack must work together, their bond tested in a high-stakes game where only the strongest can win their way out.”

The next double bill, LADY SCORPIONS & KUNG FU GAMES releases in select theatres on August 23.

You’ll be able to catch Art of Eight Limbs on Digital starting today and The Lockdown will be available on Digital on August 27.

Then, you can catch LADY SCORPIONS on Digital September 3 and KUNG FU GAMES on Digital September 10.