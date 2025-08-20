Hailee Steinfeld, Ron Perlman, Rhenzy Feliz, and more join the cast of Doug Liman’s Asteroid thriller

With the future of Amazon’s Road House film series in his rearview, Bourne Identity director Doug Liman looks to the stars for his next feature. According to Deadline, Liman will bring his next film, Asteroid, to the Venice Film Festival next week, and the project packs some serious star power. Asteroid stars Hailee Steinfeld (Sinners, Hawkeye, True Grit), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim), Rhenzy Feliz (The Penguin, Marvel’s Runaways, Encanto), Leon Mandel (Dead to Me, The Americans, Modern Family), and DK Metcalf, who’s a wide receiver for the American football team The Pittsburgh Steelers.

Asteroid “follows a group of strangers who take the risk of a lifetime to travel to a nearby asteroid for the opportunity to mine for wealth beyond their wildest dreams,” says the film’s description. Liman’s 30 Ninjas will produce alongside Google’s 100 Zeroes. Asteroid is one of 30 films vying for applause at this year’s Venice Film Festival, happening at the main Lido di Venezia from August 27 to September 6.

Doug Liman is developing multiple projects, including Everest, Luna Park, and the long-anticipated sequel to 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow, Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Everest stars Ewan McGregor, Juno Temple, Sam Heughan, and Mark Strong in a biographical drama about a British mountain climber, George Mallory, who makes multiple attempts to scale Mt. Everest throughout the 1920s. Ewan McGregor leads the cast as George Mallory. Luna Park is a science fiction thriller focusing on renegade employees who venture to the moon to steal an energy source. We know little about Live Die Repeat and Repeat other than it’s a sequel to the crowd-pleasing sci-fi original, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt about a man fighting in a war against aliens who must relive the same day every time he dies until he can find a way to stop their power source with the help of an elite soldier. Cruise and Blunt will return for the long-gestating sequel.

Would you travel to a moving asteroid to mine for millions in materials? Will anyone survive the journey when Asteroid comes to theaters? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.