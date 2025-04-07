UFC’s Michael Bisping and George Finn to lead the high-stakes heist thriller Atlas King

Hollywood is getting more muscle as UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping (Den of Thieves, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Twin Peaks) joins George Finn (Extraction 2, Feral, Just Before I Go) for Atlas King, an upcoming heist thriller from director Nika Agiashvili (Daughter of the Wolf, Delilah, The Harsh Life of Veronica Lambert).

The “gritty thriller” heads to Cannes courtesy of Storyman Pictures. Agiashvili produces alongside John Edward Lee and Finn via Storyman. Bisping is a producer, and Giga Chikadze is an associate producer. Production should kick off this summer in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, Atlas King “follows a hardened ex-fighter (Bisping in the titular role), who comes back to town after years in exile to bury his best friend and settle old debts. Reunited with his godson (Finn), a street-level enforcer tied to a criminal syndicate, the two forge an uneasy alliance and plot a high-stakes heist to escape the grip of a ruthless mob boss.”

UFC fans know Michael Bisping as a British force of nature. From 2004 to 2017, his career saw him draw blood from opponents and force-feed them octagon pieces. His first role came in 2010 for Mike Gunther’s Beatdown, an action crime thriller about a respected street fighter forced to flee the city after his brother is murdered and the money that was supposed to be paid back to a local gangster is stolen. He’s appeared in films like Plastic, The Anomaly, My Name is Lenny, Triple Threat, Den of Thieves, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and television shows like Warrior, MacGyver, and Dark Matter.

George Finn is a star of screens large and small. His latest role was in Mark Young’s zombie horror Feral, and his latest television appearance was for S.W.A.T.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Nika and his team,” Bisping said. “The script grabbed me from the beginning.”

Atlas King sounds like an excellent platform for Micheal Bisping and George Finn. I hope Bisping gets to crack some skulls while executing an intricate heist alongside Finn.

Are you familiar with Michael Bisping’s UFC career? Will he and Finn have fantastic chemistry? We’ll find out soon enough.