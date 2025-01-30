Audition remake to be directed by Speak No Evil’s Christian Tafdrup

Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup brought the incredibly bleak film Gæsterne, a.k.a. Speak No Evil (read our review HERE) into the world back in 2022 – and when the American remake was released last year, Tafdrup let it be known that he wasn’t impressed by the new take on his story, because it didn’t leave viewers traumatized like the original film did. Now, Deadline has revealed that Tafdrup is on board to direct a remake of director Takashi Miike’s dark and twisted 1999 Japanese film Audition … and we can probably rest assured that he’s not going to take it easy on viewers with his take on the material.

Based on a 1997 horror thriller novel by Ryū Murakami, Miike’s Audition was scripted by Daisuke Tengan and has the following synopsis: Widower Aoyama decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer friend, Aoyama uses auditions for a fake production to function as a dating service. When Aoyama becomes intrigued by the withdrawn, gorgeous Asami, they begin a relationship. However, he begins to realize that Asami isn’t as reserved as she appears to be, leading to gradually increased tension and a harrowing climax. The film stars Ryo Ishibashi, Miyuki Matsuda, and Eihi Shiina.

Tafdrup is writing the screenplay for the remake with his brother Mads Tafdrup, who also wrote the original Speak No Evil and the drama A Horrible Woman with him.

Deadline reports that Focus Features, Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment, and Mario Kassar Productions are close to securing a deal to produce the new Audition. If/when the deal goes through, Focus will be producing the film alongside Hyde Park’s Ashok and Priya Amritraj, as well as Mario Kassar for MKP. Multi-media technology company Cineverse‘s Chris McGurk and Yolanda Macias will serve as executive producers with Joyce Jun and author Murakami.

Deadline adds that, “1999’s Audition received critical acclaim, with The Guardian listing it in 2010 as one of the 25 best horror films of all time.”

What do you think of the idea of Speak No Evil director Christian Tafdrup taking the helm of a remake of Audition? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.