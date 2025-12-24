Avatar: Fire and Ash already starting to rebound at the box office

Despite early chatter about a softer opening compared to The Way of Water (roughly $46 million less), James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is proving to be far from a disappointment.

How Is Avatar: Fire and Ash Performing So Far?

The film crossed $450 million worldwide before Christmas Eve, a strong indicator of healthy legs—especially during one of the busiest moviegoing corridors of the year. Historically, the period from December 24 through January 3 delivers massive box office gains, and Fire and Ash is well positioned to capitalize.

While it may not reach the stratospheric heights of the previous Avatar entries, the movie is clearly settling into “major hit” territory.

How Does This Compare to Other Avatar Films?

The first two Avatar films rank #4 and #7 among the highest-grossing domestic releases of all time, and #1 and #3 internationally. Against that backdrop, anything under $600 million domestic can feel like a step down.

That said, expectations at that level are almost impossible to meet. By any reasonable standard, Fire and Ash is performing extremely well.

Could Avatar: Fire and Ash Be the Biggest Movie of 2025?

Very possibly. The current domestic box office leader for 2025 is A Minecraft Movie with $423 million. Given its momentum, Fire and Ash could surpass that total, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year, even if it doesn’t match Cameron’s previous record-setters.

What’s the Holiday Box Office Forecast?

Over the core holiday stretch, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to earn around $70-80 million, with minimal competition:

Anaconda – projected $20 million

– projected Marty Supreme – expected $12 million , after strong per-screen averages last weekend in NY/LA in limited release

– expected , after strong per-screen averages last weekend in NY/LA in limited release Song Sung Blue – around $15 million

– around The Housemaid – also roughly $15 million

While those figures may sound modest, the following week is traditionally just as strong for theaters.

What’s the Final Domestic Projection?

If Fire and Ash adds another $50–60 million in the following week, it could exit the holiday corridor with a domestic total near $300 million—a very solid outcome by any metric. Considering how little competition it has in January, a $400-450 final gross seems likely.

Final Take: Is Avatar: Fire and Ash a Disappointment?

Not even close. Labeling this performance a “disappointment” ignores the broader context, the holiday box office surge, and the reality that few films—if any—can compete with Cameron’s own past successes.

What are you seeing in theaters over the holidays? Let us know in the comments.