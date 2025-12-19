What Did You Think About Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Before family home invasions begin for the holidays, James Cameron will give the box office one final jolt with Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in his money-printing science-fiction franchise. The epic threequel is already off to a stellar start at the box office, with $12 million in domestic dollars during Thursday previews, and $43.1 million across 43 markets worldwide. It’s evident that audiences are still excited to visit Pandora for more action-packed adventures, but ultimately, what truly matters is what people think about the film.

What We Thought About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Our Chris Bumbray had a fantastic time with Avatar: Fire and Ash, even if the story beats are starting to wane. He says in his review, “Yet, as always with this series, I had a good time, as the lengthy running time races by, and the immersive tech really does make you feel like you’re part of this world. Cameron still seems engaged by the material, and it’s bound to be another hugely successful crowd-pleaser (an Aliens callback involving Weaver’s Kiri will no doubt get a lot of cheers). Some think the audience’s thirst for Avatar may run out someday, but Cameron has been wise in the way he’s refused to allow the studio to spin off any element of his world, keeping the franchise feeling fresh. If there’s an Avatar 4and 5, I’ll be there.” You can read his full review HERE.

What James Cameron Said About the First Avatar Saga

According to James Cameron, he doesn’t think of Avatar: Fire and Ash as a sequel, but a culmination of the Avatar saga. This term seems fitting, as Cameron has spent decades working on the Avatar franchise. After so much time, projects evolve, becoming part of something larger than just another chapter in a larger story.

“I think you’ve got a little bit of experience with sequels and how you have to deliver beyond the audience’s expectation, take them from the familiar to the new each time,” Cameron explained. “I don’t think of Fire and Ash as a sequel. I think it was a culmination of a saga. I like ‘saga’ better than ‘sequel’ because a lot of where we were going with the story was in the original architecture of the story. So if you think of this as the third act, I think that’s healthier. As opposed to a typical Hollywood sequel, where they make a bunch of money with a movie and then they’re like, ‘Oh, crap. We’ve got to scramble around and get a new script. Maybe it’s not so good, but let’s just shoot it and get it out there.’ That’s not what we’re doing here at all. It’s a long game. And I went into it knowing that we’d be playing a long game and betting that the audience would come along with us and care about these people. Because they may be 10 feet tall and blue, but they’re people.”

Avatar 4 is slated to hit theaters in 2029, followed by Avatar 5 in 2031. However, Cameron is ready to call it quits if needed. “I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money,” he said. “The question is, does it make enough money to justify doing it again?” If not, Cameron is “absolutely” ready to set the franchise aside if there’s no more demand for sequels.

Cameron told io9 that films four and five are “It’s own saga. It’s got a beginning and a middle and an end that plays out across these two films. They’re vaporware right now.”

You already know what we think about Avatar: Fire and Ice, but what do you think about the film? Will you see the movie over the holiday break? Will you see it more than once? How many more Avatar films do you think Cameron has left in him? Let us know in the comments section below.