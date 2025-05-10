JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art: 2025 Summer Blockbusters with, F1, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Lilo & Stitch, Sinners, Superman

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Ballerina by Jaime Ventura

The Fantastic Four: First Steps by – Collin McCormack

F1 by Frosdee

How To Train Your Dragon by Hazem Asif

I Know What You Did Last Summer by Rafael Araujo

Lilo & Stitch by Rosemary Valero O’Connell

Sinners by Wallace Alexander

Superman by Daniel Bittencourt

Thunderbolts by Kevin Power

28 Ywars Later by Pronob Chakraborty

