Awesome Art: 2025 Summer Blockbusters with, F1, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Lilo & Stitch, Sinners, Superman

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Ballerina by Jaime Ventura
The Fantastic Four: First Steps by – Collin McCormack
F1 by Frosdee
How To Train Your Dragon by Hazem Asif
I Know What You Did Last Summer by Rafael Araujo
Lilo & Stitch by Rosemary Valero O’Connell
Sinners by Wallace Alexander
Superman by Daniel Bittencourt
Thunderbolts by Kevin Power
28 Ywars Later by Pronob Chakraborty