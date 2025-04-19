JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Sports Movies with Challengers, Happy Gilmore, Raging Bull, Rocky, The Sandlot

Posted 43 minutes ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Challengers by Joseph K. Roman

Days of Thunder by Ben Terdik

Field of Dreams by John Dunn

Happy Gilmore by Dave Merrell

The Mighty Ducks by Phil Shelly

Raging Bull hy Dakota Randall

Rocky by Callum Seymour

The Sandlot by Ryan Black

White Men Can’t Jump by Eddie Holly

Wrestlemania 13 by Nolan Harris

