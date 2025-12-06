Awesome Art Spotlight and Interview: Kelly Bastow

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net. In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Kelly Bastow

Kelly Bastow is an illustrator and comic creator from Conception Bay South, Newfoundland. Using traditional mediums like gouache and watercolors, she paints women, mythical creatures, and rugged landscapes inspired by Newfoundland & Labrador. Kelly also creates autobiographical comics.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

Kelly: I’ve been posting my art online since I was a teenager. In my early twenties I was getting small commissions here and there. I was contacted by a comic company who wanted me to do a cover for one of their titles. (Adventure Time) They must have seen my art online and liked the style. After that I did a few more comic covers and gradually got more clients. In 2016 I self published an autobiographical comic called Year Long Summer, and worked on a graphic novel with Caitlin Major in 2018 called Manfried The Man. I also worked on a children’s book last year called My Dad, Our Boat, and Me with a local Newfoundland author Kelly Piercey.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

Growing up I was a fan of more creepy comics like Johnny The Homicidal Maniac and Nightmares and Fairytales. They helped influence my style, along with various manga titles. I was also a fan of watercolors by Jen Wang and Vera Brosgol, and later the delicious brush inking of Craig Thompson and Becky Cloonan.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

There are so many wonderful artists on Instagram. I recently discovered Lucie Rbrey and Mollie Cronin. Their drawing styles are really attractive to me.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

I would tell budding artists to draw what they feel strongly about and what you like drawing, that love will bleed through into your art. Draw from life and use references to improve your art. Your distinct style will manifest over time. Your art is unique because of you!

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

I have a new book coming out with heavy sweater comics, called “Fogged In” it’s a small collection of my single page comics. Otherwise I am pretty prolific on my Instagram and Tumblr, so keep watching for personal work!

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

I have comfort movies/ TV shows that I watch over and over. Canadian kids horror anthology ‘Are you afraid of the dark?’ My Neighbor Totoro (the 1998 fox dub) and the Simpsons seasons 2-7.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Kelly as we continue to follow her journey across social media hubs: Instagram / Tumbler / Bluesky / Penguin Random House / Etsy / Patreon / Commissions

Boo

Brewing Storm

Down In The Quiet

Drip

Exploring Tidepools

Flora Fauna

Golden Hour

Meet Me On The Stairs

Meteor

Peaceful Day

Playful Pinnipeds

Puppers

Reflection

River Lady

Selkie

Skeleton Girlies

Spooky Girly

Spring Is Coming

Submerged

Sunset

There’s Something Down There

Wandering Sea Spirit

