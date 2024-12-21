Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: 12th Annual Christmas Edition

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Black Christmas by Mark Gibeault

Die Hard by Forsaken Folklore

Gremlins by Saniose

The Grinch by Ronyzon

Home Alone by Syh

It’s A Wonderful Life by Paul Butcher

The Muppets Christmas Carol by Kate Dykstra

National Lampoon’s hristmas Vacation by John Dunn

The Nightmare Before Christmas by Brian C Hailes

Santa Claus by Giselle Almeida

Yoda by PJ McQuade