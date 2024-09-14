Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Akira, Harry Potter, Hellboy, Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, Star Wars

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Akira by Ruben Martinez
The Bride of Frankenstein by Loopydave
Harry Potter by Bijit Barat
Hellboy by Christopher Higginson
Hellraiser by Victor Shidlovskiy
Jurassic Park by Grievity
The Matrix by Sahin Düzgün
Spider-Man by Dave Bullock
Star Trek x Doctor Who by Dusty Abell
The Star Wars by Laemeur
