Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien, Kill Bill, The Matrix, The Sixth Sense, Wonder Woman

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Alien by Raúl Ramos Melo
Cool World by Jono Doiron
For A Few Dollars More by Genzo
Kill Bill Vol. 2 by Oscar Martinez
The Matrix by Richard Philpott
Princess Mononoke by Yu-Ming Huang
The Sixth Sense by NRib Design
Star Wars: Ahsoka by Callum Seymour
Super Smash Bros. by Robotpencil
Wonder Woman by Yasmine Vesalpour
