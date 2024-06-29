Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Avengers, Dredd, Final Fantasy VII, Full Metal Jacket, A Quiet Place

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Avengers: Endgame by Amaury Filho

Breakfast at Tiffanys by Rafał Rola

Dredd by Ruiz Burgos

Final Fantasy VII by Jerry Padilla

Full Metal Jacket by Nuno Sarnadas

Hero by Handy Kara

Magnum Force by Ted Hammon

A Quiet Place by Wolfgang LeBlanc

Sin City by Karsten

Teen Wolf by Tom Coupland