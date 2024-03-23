Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Crow, Furiosa, Ghostbusters, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, X-Men

By

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Crow by Kevin Power

Fight Club by Aggelos Matzarakis

Furiosa by Lazare Gvimradze

Ghostbusters by Christopher Towner

The Lighthouse by Laszlo Nagy

Oppenheimer by Tom Lathom-Sharp

Poor Things by Owen Wang

The Ritual by Afire Designs

The Strangers Chapter 1 by NRib Design

The X-Men by Tom Walker

Source: JoBlo
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
Better Call Saul executive producer Gordon Smith is working to bring Remo Williams back in a TV series based on The Destroyer books.
The Best Movie You Never Saw: Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
The Best Patrick Swayze Movies: Five of Our Favorites
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Crow, Furiosa, Ghostbusters, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, X-Men
The Crow (1994) – The Best Scene
View All

About the Author

656 Articles Published
instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Latest Awesome Art We've Found Around The Net News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles