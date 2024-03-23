Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Crow, Furiosa, Ghostbusters, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, X-Men

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
The Crow by Kevin Power
Fight Club by Aggelos Matzarakis
Furiosa by Lazare Gvimradze
Ghostbusters by Christopher Towner
The Lighthouse by Laszlo Nagy
Oppenheimer by Tom Lathom-Sharp
Poor Things by Owen Wang
The Ritual by Afire Designs
The Strangers Chapter 1 by NRib Design
The X-Men by Tom Walker
