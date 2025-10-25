JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s 12th Annual Halloween Special with The Black Phone, Scream, Sinners, Terrifier, Thriller, Trick R Treat

Posted 8 hours ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

An American Werewolf in London by Dom Bittner

The Black Phone 2 by Joneto

Child’s Play by Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Christine by Mike Mahle

Friday The 13th by NerdDesigner1

Halloween by Huan Do

Horror Of Dracula by John Dunn

Night Of The Living Dead by Chris Ayers

A Nightmare On Elm Street by Alessandro Montalto

Re-Animator by Matt Griffin

The Ring by Wagner Diesel

Scream by Mark Levy

Se7en by Edgar Ascensão

Sinners by Sam Holland

Terrifier by Joel Herrera

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Chris Berning

The Thing by André Greppi

Thriller by Flore Maquin

Trick ‘R Treat by Neil Fraser

Universal Monsters by Gleb Melnikov

