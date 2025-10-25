Awesome Art’s 12th Annual Halloween Special with The Black Phone, Scream, Sinners, Terrifier, Thriller, Trick R Treat

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
An American Werewolf in London by Dom Bittner
The Black Phone 2 by Joneto
Child’s Play by Ghoulish Gary Pullin
Christine by Mike Mahle
Friday The 13th by NerdDesigner1
Halloween by Huan Do
Horror Of Dracula by John Dunn
Night Of The Living Dead by Chris Ayers
A Nightmare On Elm Street by Alessandro Montalto
Re-Animator by Matt Griffin
The Ring by Wagner Diesel
Scream by Mark Levy
Se7en by Edgar Ascensão
Sinners by Sam Holland
Terrifier by Joel Herrera
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Chris Berning
The Thing by André Greppi
Thriller by Flore Maquin
Trick ‘R Treat by Neil Fraser
Universal Monsters by Gleb Melnikov