Baby Reindeer creator and star gets HBO behind new BBC drama, Lions

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer made a star out of the creator and lead actor, Richard Gadd. The streamer’s dark dramedy dethroned The Witcher as Netflix’s most-watched show of all time. The series’ notoriety is only enhanced by the looming lawsuit that’s being pushed by Fiona Harvey, who claims she’s the inspiration for Martha and the show is grossly misrepresenting her. Despite the controversy, Gadd is parlaying his new success with another series he announced prior to becoming an overnight phenom.

Deadline is reporting that Gadd’s BBC drama, titled Lions, now has the strength of HBO on board. The synopsis, per Deadline, reads, “The series asks ‘What does it mean to be a man?’ When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, the series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city and a changing world.”

Gadd writes and executive produces the series. Alexandra Brodski (Somewhere Boy) and Eshref Reybrouck (Ferry: The Series) are both attached to the show as directors. The new BBC drama is brought to us by Chloe producer Mam Tor Productions, which has been founded by Tally Garner and backed by Banijay. Garner and Morven Reid will executive produce for Mam Tor along with Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. Wendy Griffin is also on as a producer.