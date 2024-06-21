Look, Teddy! A Mr. Bean network is coming to live-streaming television

In an age of streaming wars that also compete with traditional television (which in itself is streamed through internet companies), in the middle, you have the live-streaming television apps — like PlutoTV, Plex, TubiTV, Roku Channel and Freevee — that simulate broadcast television with scheduled programmings of previously released content. These apps are free, but the catch is that they are ad-supported, which brings us full circle back to traditional television. Even further down the line, smart TVs feature their own list of streaming stations on default. These stations usually feature channels that are dedicated to a singular subject of content.

Deadline is now reporting that Distributor Banijay Rights will be unveiling a channel dedicated to Mr. Bean, the often-silent physical comedy character from British actor Rowan Atkinson. The Mr. Bean Channel is set to be available across 29 territories on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Plex, Rakuten TV and TCL. The network will be showcasing episodes of the Mr Bean: The Animated Series, which is produced by Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family. Additionally, Mr Bean: The Animated Series was recently said to have been commissioned for a fourth 52-episode season alongside deals with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX.

Shaun Keeble, who is a VP of Digital for Banijay Rights stated, Mr Bean’s global image has known no bounds over the last 30-plus years so to expand this iconic brand into the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) arena – and grow the animated series’ presence ever further – is an exciting moment for us at Banijay Rights.”

Years ago, Atkinson shared how he prefers to do the character in animated form rather than in live-action, “It’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” he said. “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to the end of it.”

