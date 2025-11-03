Horror Movie News

Bad Ass Bear creature feature coming from Popeye the Slayer Man producer

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Filming has wrapped on the creature feature Bad Ass Bear, starring Jeremy London, Duane Whitaker, Avaryana Rose, and Lyrik London

Production has wrapped on the horror creature feature Bad Ass Bear, which is coming our way from Popeye the Slayer Man producer Jeff Miller. The film stars actress and influencer Avaryana Rose (Spirit Springs), Jeremy London (Mallrats), Duane Whitaker (Pulp Fiction), and Lyrik London. This marks the feature debut of Lyrik London, who happens to be the son of Jeremy London, in a starring role.

Shot in the greater Jacksonville, Florida area, Bad Ass Bear concerns a group of young adults on a camping trip who get terrorized by a group of rednecks and then have to contend with a killer bear. Having to deal with violent rednecks and a killer bear? This has to rank up there as one of the all-time worst vacations, like the time my girlfriend and I both came down with bronchitis the same weekend we arrived in Las Vegas.

Cat Black (Suffrage), Zachary Boltz (The New Ark), Mike Messier (Held Hostage in My House), Doug Henderson (Where the Scary Things Are), and newcomers Lucy Parker, Jeremiah Sumpter, and Martini Bay are also in the cast.

Written and directed by Joe Black (Natasha Hall, Hatchet Sisters), Bad Ass Bear is produced by Joe and Cat Black, along with the aforementioned Jeff Miller. Executive producers are, in addition to Miller, Rob Adkirson, Brandon Gibbs, and Ronnie D. Lee. Co-producer is George J. Merino. Josh Chiara is the cinematographer. This is a co-production between Millman Productions, Babe Entertainment, and Ron Lee Productions.

Miller provided the following statement: “Avaryana Rose does an amazing job in this emotionally and physically challenging role, and Lyrik London is making his father proud and showing he has the right pedigree in his stunning debut.” A press release notes that Rose founded Babes Against Bullying, a nonprofit advocacy group bringing awareness to cyberbullying.

Millman Productions plans to have a trailer ready for the American Film Market in mid-November. While we wait to see a trailer, we do have a batch of images to look at, and those can be found at the bottom of this article.

Does Bad Ass Bear sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this horror creature feature by leaving a comment below.

Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear
Bad Ass Bear

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,374 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Jeremy London News

See More
Arrow in the Head reviews Demigod, directed by Miles Doleac and starring Rachel Nichols. Coming to theatres and VOD October 15th.

Horror Movie Reviews

Demigod Movie Review

Posted 4 years ago
PLOT: The servants of the diety Cernunnos, known as the supreme hunter, release a group of people into Germany’s Black Forest to be hunted down one-by-one. REVIEW: According to online trivia, Demigod writer/director and Mississippi native Miles Doleac had an...
A trailer promotes the October release of Miles Doleac's Demigod, a horror film starring Rachel Nichols, Yohance Myles, and Jeremy London.

Horror Movie Trailers

Demigod trailer: October release for Rachel Nichols horror film

Posted 4 years ago
Last year, we heard that genre regular Rachel Nichols (P2, The Woods, the Amityville Horror remake, Pandemic, Raze, the remake of Inside, etc.) had signed on to star in Demigod, the new horror film from Miles Doleac, writer/director of The...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?