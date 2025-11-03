Bad Ass Bear creature feature coming from Popeye the Slayer Man producer

Production has wrapped on the horror creature feature Bad Ass Bear , which is coming our way from Popeye the Slayer Man producer Jeff Miller. The film stars actress and influencer Avaryana Rose (Spirit Springs), Jeremy London (Mallrats), Duane Whitaker (Pulp Fiction), and Lyrik London. This marks the feature debut of Lyrik London, who happens to be the son of Jeremy London, in a starring role.

Shot in the greater Jacksonville, Florida area, Bad Ass Bear concerns a group of young adults on a camping trip who get terrorized by a group of rednecks and then have to contend with a killer bear. Having to deal with violent rednecks and a killer bear? This has to rank up there as one of the all-time worst vacations, like the time my girlfriend and I both came down with bronchitis the same weekend we arrived in Las Vegas.

Cat Black (Suffrage), Zachary Boltz (The New Ark), Mike Messier (Held Hostage in My House), Doug Henderson (Where the Scary Things Are), and newcomers Lucy Parker, Jeremiah Sumpter, and Martini Bay are also in the cast.

Written and directed by Joe Black (Natasha Hall, Hatchet Sisters), Bad Ass Bear is produced by Joe and Cat Black, along with the aforementioned Jeff Miller. Executive producers are, in addition to Miller, Rob Adkirson, Brandon Gibbs, and Ronnie D. Lee. Co-producer is George J. Merino. Josh Chiara is the cinematographer. This is a co-production between Millman Productions, Babe Entertainment, and Ron Lee Productions.

Miller provided the following statement: “ Avaryana Rose does an amazing job in this emotionally and physically challenging role, and Lyrik London is making his father proud and showing he has the right pedigree in his stunning debut. ” A press release notes that Rose founded Babes Against Bullying, a nonprofit advocacy group bringing awareness to cyberbullying.

Millman Productions plans to have a trailer ready for the American Film Market in mid-November. While we wait to see a trailer, we do have a batch of images to look at, and those can be found at the bottom of this article.

