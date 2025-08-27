John Malkovich swings onto the cast of Vince Vaughn’s Bad Monkey Season 2 as a series regular

Craft services will need more bananas on the rider when production for Season 2 of Vince Vaughn’s dark comedy series Bad Monkey begins because John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire, Opus, Con Air) is joining the cast. Malkovich joins Bad Monkey as Spencer, the head of a prominent South Florida criminal organization, and a series regular.

The first season of Bad Monkey is based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, while the second is an original story.

Here’s the official description for Hiassen’s novel:

Andrew Yancy -late of the Miami Police and soon-to-be-late of the Monroe County sheriff’s office – has a human arm in his freezer. There’s a logical explanation for that, but not for how and why it parted from its shadowy owner. Yancy thinks the boating-accident/shark-luncheon explanation is full of holes, and if he can prove murder, the sheriff might rescue him from his grisly Health Inspector gig.

But first -this being Hiaasen country- Yancy must negotiate an obstacle course of wildly unpredictable events with a crew of even more wildly unpredictable characters, including his just-ex lover, a hot-blooded fugitive from Kansas; the twitchy widow of the frozen arm; two avariciously optimistic real-estate speculators; the Bahamian voodoo witch known as the Dragon Queen, whose suitors are blinded unto death by her peculiar charms; Yancy’s new true love, a kinky coroner; and the eponymous bad monkey-who just may be one of Carl Hiaasen’s greatest characters.

Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy in the series adaptation, with L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, with special guest star John Ortiz and guest stars Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence joining Vaughn for the first season. It is unclear if anyone from the original cast will return for Bad Monkey Season 2.

John Malkovich is a workaholic. According to his IMDB page, he has a staggering number of projects on deck, including In the Hand of Dante, a crime drama from director Julian Schnabel, revolving around a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s poem “The Divine Comedy” which makes its way from a priest to a mob boss in New York City, where Nick Tosches take it after he’s asked to verify its authenticity. The upcoming film stars Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Gal Gadot, Oscar Isaac, and Malkovich.

