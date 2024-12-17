Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn’s comedy series renewed for season 2 by Apple

Vince Vaughn is set to return as former detective Andrew Yancy as Apple TV+ has renewed Bad Monkey for season 2.

It’s been more than a month since the first season of the comedy series concluded, but Deadline says the delay in renewing the series was due to “ logistics related to relocation. ” The first season of Bad Monkey was shot in Miami and the Florida Keys, but will be moving to Los Angeles for the second season. The cast and crew apparently faced a lot of weather-related challenges the first time around, plus Vaughn is based in Los Angeles. The report states that there will be pickup shots in Florida to give it the proper atmosphere.

The series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s novels, and while creator Bill Lawrence previously said the second season would be based on Razor Girl, the plans have changed to an original idea, although the influence of Hiaasen will still be felt. “ I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer, ” Lawrence said. “ To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life. “

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said, “ Since Bad Monkey first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan-favorite. Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as ‘Andrew Yancy,’ alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery. “

Our own Alex Maidy wasn’t a big fan of the first season. It wasn’t outright bad; it just didn’t rise to the heights he hoped. “ This is a low-stakes series that never really feels like a mystery as much as a diversion for a character who doesn’t know what to do with himself, ” Maidy wrote. “ Vince Vaughn plays Andew Yancy like a thinly veiled version of himself, which is not always bad, but it also does not mean that he has to stretch himself very far as an actor. Bad Monkey will appeal to fans of shows like Burn Notice and Monk, but anyone expecting this series to be a comedy version of True Detective is looking in the wrong place. There is nothing bad about Bad Monkey, but its overwhelming blandness makes it Bill Lawrence’s weakest Apple series to date. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Will you be watching Bad Monkey season 2?