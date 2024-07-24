Vince Vaughn attempts to become a cop again in the trailer for the new Bill Lawrence comedy series Bad Monkey

Bill Lawrence collaborates with Apple again after his hits Ted Lasso and Shrinking for a new crime comedy starring Vaughn.

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Bad Monkey, the highly anticipated comedy from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) and starring acclaimed actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer. The 10-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Retorno), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), with special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (Scrubs), Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer are also executive producers.

Bad Monkey marks the most recent collaboration between Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following Emmy-nominated global hit series Shrinking and global phenomenon Ted Lasso.