Vince Vaughn reveals Jon Favreau wrote a fun script for Swingers 2 and there was almost a third film in their duo “trilogy”

Vince Vaughn is having a big month with a new AppleTV+ series and getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The comedic actor also recently made headlines when he appeared on Hot Ones and broke down why studios shy away from his brand of irreverent comedies. You can see Vaughn in a new comedy series from the creator of Ted Lasso and Shrinking Bill Lawrence called Bad Monkey. Our own Alex Maidy recently reviewed the show, saying, “Bad Monkey will appeal to fans of shows like Burn Notice and Monk, but anyone expecting this series to be a comedy version of True Detective is looking in the wrong place.”

As Vaughn gets his new star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he speaks with Variety about some of the projects that never came to fruition. A couple of them involve his Swingers co-star, and current Marvel/Star Wars creative, Jon Favreau. Vaughn revealed that there was a script written for a Swingers sequel when he was asked about reprising roles, “I was always of the mindset of go make something new. But there was a script even for Swingers 2 that Jon wrote that was really fun, but we didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do. Obviously when you have a commercial hit, there’s always a race to get the sequel out as soon as possible, but I always felt like it had to have its own story. So, there were talks at different times.”