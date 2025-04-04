Ballerina: Ana de Armas chats with us about reuniting with Keanu Reeves and more!

While at CinemaCon, we were lucky enough to have a quick chat with Ana de Armas about her entry into the John Wick franchise, Ballerina,

By

While CinemaCon, on the whole, has been an absolute blast, one of the most memorable things to happen to me at the event was that I got to quickly interview Ana de Armas on the red carpet for The John Wick Experience, which is now open in Las Vegas. I was able to participate in this cool experience with my CinemaCon sidekick, Lance Vlcek (who’s been chronicling his own adventures at the Con on JoBlo Horror). Still, first, we were thrilled to be given time with the impossibly gorgeous de Armas, who chatted with us about her much-anticipated entry into the John Wick universe, Ballerina.

In it, she plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin trained in the methods of the Ruska Roma. While on a mission of vengeance, she runs afoul of a certain Mr. Wick, with the film set between the third and fourth instalments. Based on what we saw, he seems to have been contracted to kill her. In our brief chat with de Armas, she clued us in on the style of action we should expect from Eve, which is much different from the style used by Wick, being more feral. Also, it’s important to note that de Armas and Reeves go way back to Eli Roth’s Knock Knock, with that film actually having been shot around the same time he was making John Wick, with her saying she could never have guessed it would turn into a global franchise she would one day be a part of. 

Ballerina: From the World of John Wick comes out on June 6th!

Tags: ,
icon More Interviews
A new trailer has been released for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas (and featuring an appearance by Keanu Reeves)
Ballerina: Ana de Armas chats with us about reuniting with Keanu Reeves and more!
Interview: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, & Anson Boon Talk MobLand
Interview: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more talk A Minecraft Movie
Interview: Paul Walter Hauser discusses the infamous true story behind The Luckiest Man in America
View All

About the Author

5178 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Ana de Armas News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles