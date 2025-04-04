Ballerina: Ana de Armas chats with us about reuniting with Keanu Reeves and more!

While CinemaCon, on the whole, has been an absolute blast, one of the most memorable things to happen to me at the event was that I got to quickly interview Ana de Armas on the red carpet for The John Wick Experience, which is now open in Las Vegas. I was able to participate in this cool experience with my CinemaCon sidekick, Lance Vlcek (who’s been chronicling his own adventures at the Con on JoBlo Horror). Still, first, we were thrilled to be given time with the impossibly gorgeous de Armas, who chatted with us about her much-anticipated entry into the John Wick universe, Ballerina.

In it, she plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin trained in the methods of the Ruska Roma. While on a mission of vengeance, she runs afoul of a certain Mr. Wick, with the film set between the third and fourth instalments. Based on what we saw, he seems to have been contracted to kill her. In our brief chat with de Armas, she clued us in on the style of action we should expect from Eve, which is much different from the style used by Wick, being more feral. Also, it’s important to note that de Armas and Reeves go way back to Eli Roth’s Knock Knock, with that film actually having been shot around the same time he was making John Wick, with her saying she could never have guessed it would turn into a global franchise she would one day be a part of.

Ballerina: From the World of John Wick comes out on June 6th!