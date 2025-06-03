Movie News

Exclusive: Norman Reedus confirms a Boondock Saints 3 is on the way and it will be bigger than the previous entries

Posted 55 minutes ago
Norman Reedus can be seen wielding guns again in the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina. While that movie attracted some eyebrow raises during its production with news of large reshoots (even Ian McShane coined the phrase “new shoots” in describing it, since it was a rumored rehaul of large chunks), the end product doesn’t look to be a total disaster as first reactions say that the action in it is a lot of fun and the plot (while underwhleming) isn’t completely disorienting. Our own Chris Bumbray teased, “Happy to say Ballerina is actually a solid addition to the John Wick franchise, and a good star vehicle for Ana de Armas, who is a born movie star.”

Bumbray also got to speak with Norman Reedus for the film and in our interview (which you can see at the top of the article), Reedus confirmed that The Boondock Saints 3 will be coming and it’s poised to be a bigger sequel. When asked if there will be another entry, Reedus replies,



Yeah. It’s a bigger one. I mean, we did that first one for $7 million, I think? And it made so much money. But it never went to theaters cause of the Columbine shooting. Nobody would touch it. So, Troy, the director…he rented out two theaters just to show it to the crew. The rumor was ‘It only made two theaters,’ but they didn’t even sell tickets at those two theaters. He just rented out the theaters. So, the challenge is making a third with money with that sort of indie energy to it, you know? Right now, we’re finding that.”

The first film was an exclusive at Blockbuster Video, believe it or not, and Reedus shares, “I remember going into a Blockbuster. I was in California. There was one on Sunset and some sh*t east of Fairfax. I walked in and…walls of Boondock Saints! And I was like ‘Whoa!’ The guy goes, ‘We rent [out] more Boondock Saints than Titanic.'” Bumbray confirmed such a thing, as he worked at a Blockbuster and his location seemingly never had one in stock and it was one of the least returned VHS tapes. So much so, that they had to call people to return them.

Written and directed by Troy Duffy, the original film starred Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery as fraternal twin Irish brothers Murphy and Connor MacManus. After taking out a couple of Russian mobsters in self-defence, the twins set out to rid their hometown of Boston of all crime, but that attracts the attention of an FBI agent played by Willem Dafoe. Although the 1999 film was a box office failure and received poor reviews upon release, it wound up developing a cult following and was a strong performer on home media. A sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, was released in 2009.

