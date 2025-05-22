Ballerina first reactions praise the spinoff as a worthy addition to the John Wick franchise

With just two weeks to go until Ballerina hits theaters, early reactions to the John Wick spinoff are in—and they’re largely positive. Critics are calling it a strong addition to the franchise, packed with gripping action and anchored by a standout performance from Ana de Armas. If you’ve been following the story on X, you’ll know that Lionsgate’s embargo note implied that they were only allowing “enthusiastic” reactions to be released at this time, with the more “critical” reactions reserved for closer to the premiere, but the studio has thankfully reversed course.
You can check out the first reactions to Ballerina, including one from our own Chris Bumbray, below!
If it’s action you’re after, Ballerina seems to have that in abundance; if it’s a gripping story, you might have to look elsewhere. That said, fans can forgive a lot if the action holds up, which it seems to do here.
The film takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Although the spinoff is focused on Eve, it features appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus.
Ballerina also features an appearance from Keanu Reeves as John Wick, and Armas was thrilled to work with him. She said that he showed up on set at the perfect time. “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain,” she explained. “You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best.“
Ballerina will hit theaters on June 6th.