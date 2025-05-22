Ballerina first reactions praise the spinoff as a worthy addition to the John Wick franchise

With just two weeks to go until Ballerina hits theaters, early reactions to the John Wick spinoff are in—and they’re largely positive. Critics are calling it a strong addition to the franchise, packed with gripping action and anchored by a standout performance from Ana de Armas. If you’ve been following the story on X, you’ll know that Lionsgate’s embargo note implied that they were only allowing “enthusiastic” reactions to be released at this time, with the more “critical” reactions reserved for closer to the premiere, but the studio has thankfully reversed course.

You can check out the first reactions to Ballerina, including one from our own Chris Bumbray, below!

The strangely worded embargo note – which they backpedaled on- might raise eyebrows, but happy to say Ballerina is actually a solid addition to the John Wick franchise, and a good star vehicle for Ana de Armas, who is a born movie star. May 22, 2025

Ballerina is so hilariously over the top, I laughed through the whole thing – for better & worse. It's propulsive, has wild action, but also a painfully boring story that holds it back. John Wick's inclusion hurts the movie too, which sucks, but Ana de Armas is a true action star pic.twitter.com/DUsiyGz1XX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 22, 2025

Really dug #Ballerina! Slickly choreographed action which has lots of variety – Grenades! Flamethrowers! Roller skates! – and Ana de Armas proves she can scrap with the best of them. A worthy addition to the John Wick franchise. More please! pic.twitter.com/EUnGkEvSDP — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) May 22, 2025

There are some truly incredible fight sequences in Ballerina that are a blast to watch, but the plot unfortunately does it no favors. Ana de Armis kicks serious butt & I hope we get to see more of her. Keanu Reeves is always captivating during actoin sequences! #BallerinaMovie pic.twitter.com/NJNcq971uh — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 22, 2025

BALLERINA: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK is everything you could wish for.



The best movie of the year. Absolute mayhem from start to finish. Mind-blowing fight scenes, phenomenally choreographed and staged. Ana de Armas is an action hero for the ages.



A simple revenge story with… pic.twitter.com/092cdKaTW5 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) May 22, 2025

Ballerina is everything I hoped for. It is brutal, beautiful, and bursting with emotion. Ana de Armas is fierce, lighting up the screen with deadly elegance and stunning choreography.



It honors what came before while boldly expanding the John Wick universe.



Seeing Lance… pic.twitter.com/U5jjOUoiIT — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) May 22, 2025

‘Ballerina’ is hands down one of the top 3 in the John Wick franchise!



The action doesn’t stop until the credits roll! Ana De Armas is THAT girl! The incredible fight sequences stole the show! Love how the film didn’t need Keanu to carry it, it was a force on its own 💯… pic.twitter.com/JQBzfhz69C — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) May 22, 2025

The sets are elegant and gorgeous, and some of the kills are flat out insane and rival that of previous John Wick films. Plus, it’s great to see Gabriel Byrne back playing a ruthlessly heartless villain. (2/2) — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 22, 2025

If it’s action you’re after, Ballerina seems to have that in abundance; if it’s a gripping story, you might have to look elsewhere. That said, fans can forgive a lot if the action holds up, which it seems to do here.

The film takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Although the spinoff is focused on Eve, it features appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus.

Ballerina also features an appearance from Keanu Reeves as John Wick, and Armas was thrilled to work with him. She said that he showed up on set at the perfect time. “ We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain, ” she explained. “ You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best. “

Ballerina will hit theaters on June 6th.