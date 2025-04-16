Movie News

Ana de Armas says Ballerina character can kill you with any object you give her

By
Posted 2 hours ago
ana de armas ballerinaana de armas ballerina
ana de armas ballerina

In the expanding universe of John Wick, there are a million ways to kill a man. And Ana de Armas is going to continue to prove it with June’s Ballerina.

Ana de Armas was recently challenged by Discussing Film to explain how Eve Macarro (the titular ballerina) she would take out her enemies with a series of items, ranging from ones she has used in the movie to fun product tie-ins. First up is an ice skate, which she actually does use to slash some bad guys from neck to leg. As for ballet shoes, de Armas thinks they’d be a proper choking tool, while plates are always good for a cartoonish smashing over the head and a Stanley cup goes right to a man’s — well, you know…Meanwhile, de Armas would go full John Wick with a pencil, jamming it into a man’s throat, an ear and pretty much anywhere else she could.

As for a John Wick Funko Pop!, Ana de Armas thinks her ballerina could do a number with one of those 4” suckers, going full Kevin McCallister. “You know, there’s nothing more painful than being barefoot and stepping on a toy on the floor. So I would definitely prep a room with hundreds of these all over.”

While we do still have many questions about how the upcoming John Wick 5 will work out considering how the fourth chapter ended, we can at least fill the time with anticipation for Ballerina, which has the official title of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (so I’ll probably just say, “One for Ballerina” at the theater).

This year’s CinemaCon attendees were treated to a special look at Ballerina. Fortunately, our own Chris Bumbray was there and had the following to say: “Visual style is very much like John Wick. New trailer starts with her shooting a bad guy in the balls…Some great looking action. Not based on physical strength; more agility…Also has a CRAZY fight where she takes on another woman with blades in a kitchen and they start smashing each other with broken plate after broken plate. The action is very much in the Chad Stahelski style…”

Will you be checking out Ballerina in theaters? What do you expect to see from Ana de Armas in such a high-profile action role?

Source: Discussing Film
About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor

Mathew Plale
News Editor
