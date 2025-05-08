Banquet: Meghann Fahy teams with The Platform director for supernatural thriller

Fresh off of starring in the thriller Drop, which received some good word-of-mouth and an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray but still didn’t manage to make much money at the box office (hopefully it’s having more success with its digital release), Meghann Fahy has signed on to star in another thriller, one called Banquet . This time the thrills are going to be of the supernatural sort, and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is at the helm.

Back in 2020, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia made his feature directorial debut (after a couple decades of making short films) with the thriller The Platform, which was released through the Netflix streaming service. You can read my very positive review of that film at THIS LINK, but the gist of it is that I was very impressed and was left eager to see what Gaztelu-Urrutia would make next. He was assembling a film called Rich Flu before the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but it turned out that his second movie was a sequel to his debut, The Platform 2. Deadline notes that The Platform reached 56 million views in its first month of release, putting it in the all-time top ten most watched films on Netflix at the time. The Platform 2 was the most-watched film on Netflix in its first two weeks and remained in the top 10 for five weeks.

While Gaztelu-Urrutia wrote both of the Platform films with David Desola and Pedro Rivero, for Banquet he’ll be working from a screenplay by Sam Steiner (Fingernails). Deadline lets us know that Fahy is taking on the role of Jenny Cochrane, a woman whose perfect life is shattered by the return of her estranged son, which reawakens a terrifying secret buried in her bloodline.

Lewis Taylor is producing the film for Film Transmission, with James Harris doing the same for Tea Shop Productions. XYZ Films is financing and will launch international sales at the Cannes market this month. CAA Media Finance is co-repping the U.S. rights. Harry Potter director David Yates serves an executive producer under his banner Wychwood Media. Florian Zeller and Federica Sainte-Rose are executive producing for Blue Morning Pictures. Banquet is expected to begin production in October in the U.K.

