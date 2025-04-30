Drop: Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, Christopher Landon thriller receives a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release in June

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be working on Scream 7 – but that project turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop . Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop moved forward first, reaching theatres on April 11th. Just over two weeks later, the movie got a digital release and is available on Prime Video at THIS LINK. If you’re more interested in watching the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, or DVD than you are in checking out the digital version, you’ll be glad to know that Drop‘s physical media release is scheduled for June 10th. Copies are available for pre-order HERE.

Written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, Drop has the following synopsis: First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Meghann Fahy (The Perfect Couple) stars as the single mother and is joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jeffery Self (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account. You can watch our interviews with Landon, Fahy, and Sklenar HERE.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum produced Drop alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. The film comes from Universal.

The film comes to physical media with the following bonus features: A RECIPE FOR THRILLS: MAKING DROP: Join the cast and crew of DROP as they sort through the ingredients of this date gone wrong. – A PALATE FOR PANIC: Take a seat and devour the details that went into creating Palate, a film set that doubles as a fully operational restaurant. – KILLER CHEMISTRY: Join Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar as they discuss their characters’ first date and how they managed to keep Violet and Henry grounded throughout the escalation of events. – FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER LANDON

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray already had the chance to watch Drop and gave it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Bumbray said this is “ one of (Blumhouse’s) best movies in a long time and the kind of tightly-paced, ninety-minute thriller we need more of. I had a blast. “ Landon has described the film as a blend of Hitchcock and the style of ’90s thrillers.

Are you glad to hear that Drop is coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in June? Will you be adding a physical media copy of this movie to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.