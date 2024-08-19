Batman: Resurrection novel is set between Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns

Now in theatres, we have Alien: Romulus, a film that takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 follow-up Aliens. In October, the Batman franchise is getting a similar sort of “mid-quel” with the publication of a novel called Batman: Resurrection , which takes place between the events of Tim Burton’s 1989 take on Batman and its 1992 follow-up Batman Returns! Written by John Jackson Miller, Batman: Resurrection is available for pre-order, with the hardcover edition set to reach store shelves on October 10th.

Miller’s story has the following description: After The Joker’s death, Batman and Gotham City face a mysterious new threat in this direct sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic Batman.



The Joker is dead, but not forgotten. Gotham City is saved, but it is still not safe. By night, its new symbol of hope, Batman, continues his fight to protect the innocent and the powerless. By day, his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, wonders whether there may someday be a future beyond skulking the city’s rooftops or the cavernous halls of his stately manor alongside the ever-dutiful Alfred Pennyworth.



But even after death, the Clown Prince of Crime’s imprint can be seen in more than just the pavement. Remnants from The Joker’s gang are leading wannabes fascinated by his bizarre mystique on a campaign of arson that threatens the city—even as it serves greedy opportunists, including millionaire Max Shreck. And survivors of exposure to The Joker’s chemical weapon Smylex continue to crowd Gotham City’s main hospital.



To quell the chaos, Batman needs more than his cape and his well-stocked Utility Belt. Bruce Wayne is forced into action, prompting a partnership with a charismatic scientist to help solve the health crisis. But as he works in both the shadows and the light, Bruce finds himself drawn deeper into Gotham City’s turmoil than ever before, fueling his obsession to save the city—an obsession that has already driven a wedge between him and Vicki Vale. The loyal Alfred, who had hoped Bruce’s efforts as Batman could help him find closure, finds the opposite happening. Nightmares begin to prompt Bruce to ask new questions about the climactic events in the cathedral, and investigations by Commissioner Gordon and reporter Alexander Knox into the arsons only amplify his concerns.



Having told the people of Gotham City that they’d earned a rest from crime, Batman finds the forces of evil growing ever more organized—and orchestrated—by a sinister hand behind the scenes. The World’s Greatest Detective must solve the greatest mystery of all: Could The Joker have somehow survived? And could he still have the last laugh against the people of Gotham City?

Miller said, “ Whereas the DC Batman ’89 comics are set after the Tim Burton films, I chose to place Batman: Resurrection in between Batman (1989) and Batman Returns; in effect, it’s a direct sequel to the first movie. That means characters ranging from Vicki Vale and Alexander Knox to Max Shreck and Selina Kyle from Batman Returns can appear in the book. Who does? Find out (this October) in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook! Directed by Burton, Batman shaped the writer I am. I saw it in the theater 12 times. I reviewed it for my college paper and wrote about it often in comics magazines, including an essay on the soundtrack by Prince. Writing Batman: Resurrection has been like reuniting with old friends. Best of all, we’re able to release it as Warner Bros. Discovery and DC celebrate Batman’s 85th anniversary throughout 2024. People always ask what world I wanted to get the chance to write in; I never named Burton’s take on Batman because I never imagined it could happen. But Editor Tom Hoeler found a way. (In October), come along with us — and go with a smile! “

Will you be picking up a copy of Batman: Resurrection to find out what happened between Batman and Batman Returns? Let us know by leaving a comment below.