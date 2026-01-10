Movie News

When Batman met The Martian: Kevin Smith shares adorable video from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company

Kevin Smith recently took a trip to visit the offices of Artists Equity, the production company founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and he had to share the adorable sight he saw in the hallway: Affleck’s Batman suit and Damon’s Martian suit standing across from one another.

Batman and Martian Suits at Artists Equity

So this is the hallway outside Artists Equity, Ben and Matt’s company, and I just wanted to show you something really adorable in it,” Smith said in the video. “Here you’ve got Batman, and over here, you’ve got the Martian. Like, their outfits stand across from one another. Come on. Come on! Isn’t that f***ing adorable? Bromance!

Affleck wore more than a few suits during his tenure as Batman, but this appears to be the most recent one which he wore in The Flash.

Dogma Sequel

Affleck and Damon both appeared in Dogma, playing the fallen angels Bartleby and Loki. Smith has been developing a sequel since he reacquired the film’s rights, and he revealed last year that he’d finally cracked the story.

I absolutely love it. I feel like when people see it, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I get it,’ like ‘that makes sense’ kind of thing. Hopefully they’ll be like, ‘that’s clever’ and not be like, ‘well shit, I would have done that,’” Smith said. “I will set a place at the table for everyone who was in the first movie who is still alive. Sadly, Alan [Rickman] and George [Carlin] won’t be able to join us, but I’ll set a place at the table for all of them. If they want to come back, they’ll have a role to play, but if not, no harm, no foul. The story I’m telling can definitely make use of everybody who is in Dogma, but I can also tell it without. So, that makes me pretty excited to go forward. It’s its own unique tale.

Following up a beloved film with a belated sequel doesn’t always work out, but Smith feels that he’s got a winner on his hands, at least at this stage. “I feel very happy with it,” he said. “I can’t drop the ball on it. It’s like one of the last f***ing movies I ever made that’s beloved across the boards and shit like that. So, I would never step up to the plate unless I was like, ‘Oh, this will f***ing work nicely as a companion piece.’ So, I feel pretty great about it, man. But of course during the whimsy stage one always feels great about it. It’s when you make it and everyone sees it and they’re like, ‘Well, that f***ing sucks. You should have left well enough alone.’ You just hope it doesn’t come to that.

Kevin Fraser
