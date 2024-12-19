Batman vs. Kong action figure set coming from McFarlane Toys

Legendary Comics recently teamed up with DC Comics for a seven issue limited series where popular DC super heroes entered the MonsterVerse – the franchise of connected films and TV shows Legendary Entertainment has been building with Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the animated Skull Island series. The series was called Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong – and that comic book series is now inspiring a toyline, as February 2025 will see the release of a Batman vs. Kong action figure set! Images of the set can be seen at the bottom of this article and more can be found on Entertainment Earth, where they’re also accepting pre-orders.

Coming from McFarlane Toys, the action figure set has the following description: The Caped Crusader faces off against King Kong! This DC Justice League and MonsterVerse crossover features a 7-inch Batman figure with a 11 1/2-inch tall King Kong Megafig figure. As an added bonus, a 3-inch Batman figure is included! It also comes with an alternate Kong head, figure display base, and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary’s Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached… with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC’s Earth!

Will you be buying the Batman vs. Kong action figure set? Take a look at the images and let us know by leaving a comment below. And if you happened to read the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong comic book series, let us know what you thought of it!