Beast Games Season 2 gets wild and crazy in a new trailer that teases a Survivor crossover with Jeff Probst

As the world continues to spin out of control, it’s nice to see that competition can still be fun when a butt load of money is on the line! Today, worlds are officially colliding as Survivor and Beast Games join forces for Beast Games Season 2, courtesy of Prime Video. Presented by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the Beast Games Season 2 trailer teases a collaboration between Donaldson and Survivor host Jeff Probst on the coast of Fiji for a fierce competition that could break the bank and end friendships.

What happens in Beast Games Season 2?

For Beast Games Season 2, contestants will “take on a hybrid challenge course that blends Beast Games’ larger-than-life innovation with ‘Survivor’s’ groundbreaking format,” per the press release. “The special incorporates authentic ‘Survivor’ elements — including mid-challenge bribes, strategic twists, and signature physical obstacles — resulting in an episode that seamlessly bridges the worlds of content creators and traditional television.”

While Beast Games Season 1 featured 1,000 competitors, Donaldson wants Season 2 to feel bigger, but also more personal. The Season 2 cast comprises 200 people – 100 of the strongest competitors in the world and 100 of the smartest. Each group will compete for a $5 million prize, as well as bragging rights for rising to the occasion.

MrBeast on his Survivor crossover

“You watch a season of ‘Survivor,’ you get to the end, you know everyone really well. You know their personalities, you know their families,” Donaldson told Variety, who was on set for the crossover. “When you watched Season 1 of ‘Beast Games,’ it’s not really until episode seven or eight that you start to know people, but that’s crazy… In Season 2, we have 200 and get the numbers out very quickly so we can tell these stories.”

When does Beast Games Season 2 premiere?

The first three episodes of Beast Games Season 2 premiere on Prime Video on January 7, 2026, with the show reaching 240 countries and territories worldwide.

What do you think about the trailer for Beast Games Season 2? Are you a MrBeast or Survivor fan? Will the strongest or most intelligent competitors win the game? Which side would you become a part of? Do you have what it takes to win? Let us know in the comments section below.

