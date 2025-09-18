The Angry Birds Movie 3 adds internet royalty to the cast with Mr. Beast, Salish Matter, and Smosh’s Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla

Paramount is ready to make feathers fly again when The Angry Birds Movie 3 comes to theaters on December 23, 2026! While the threequel hails from Paramount Pictures, Rovio, and SEGA will get in on the action as producers alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu. Today, Paramount announced four new additions to the film’s sprawling voice cast: the money-burning madman Mr. Beast, the excitable and shrill Salish Matter, and Smosh founders Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla.

In addition to Mr. Beast, Matter, Hecox, and Padilla, The Angry Birds Movie 3 voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Marcelle Hernández, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Walker Scobell, Nikki Glaser, Anna Cathart, Danny McBride, Lily James, Maitreyi Ramakrishman, Sam Richardson, Psalm West, and James Austin Johnson.

John Rice directs The Angry Birds Movie 3 from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. Hecox and Padilla have contributed to the Angry Birds franchise before. In the new film, Padilla reprises his role as Hal, with Hecox playing Bubbles.

The film’s December 23 release dates finds The Angry Birds Movie 3 smashing into theaters after Dune 3, Avengers: Doomsday, and Robert Eggers’ Werewulf.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is the poster child for success on YouTube, with over 436 million subscribers, nearly one billion followers on social media platforms, and over 2 billion monthly views. Donaldson’s videos often feature extreme feats of strength, mental fortitude, or team-based strategy to win buttloads of cash or prizes. In addition to pushing people to their limits for cash, Donaldson sometimes visits different parts of the world to make a difference, be it building functional waterways in needy territories, hospitals where there are none, or restoring sight for blind individuals. Constantly under fire, Donaldson continues to make content and make a difference in people’s lives, regardless of his haters.

Salish Matter is a young content creator and gymnast who caters to young audiences with her boundless energy and in-your-face approach to entertainment. Finally, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla own Smosh, a network of comedy-related YouTube channels that feature a wildly entertaining cast of comedians, including Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Damien Haas, Angela Giarratana, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Tommy Bowe, Chanse McCrary, Arasha Lalani, Spenser Agnew, Noah Grossman, Olivia Siu, Keith Leak Jr., and Trevor Evarts.

Are you looking forward to The Angry Birds Movie 3? Do you watch Mr. Beast, Smosh, or Matter’s content? Let us know in the comments section below.