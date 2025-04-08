The Angry Birds Movie 3: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride returning to make feathers fly for another sequel

If you thought Paramount’s Angry Birds film franchise had flown South for good, guess again. The animated films inspired by Rovio and SEGA’s delightfully destructive video game series return in 2027 with The Angry Birds Movie 3! The latest chapter of flying feathers, explosive personalities, and eagles who taint the drinking water with their urine (I’m not kidding; watch the trailer for the first movie) crash lands in theaters on January 29, 2027, with much of the original cast returning.

Paramount Pictures will theatrically distribute The Angry Birds Movie 3 with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Horrible Bosses), Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls World Tour), and Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones, The Mitchells vs. the Machines) reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb. Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company, Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and Dentsu.

New cast members will include Emma Myers (Wednesday, A Minecraft Movie), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days, Nope), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Friendship), Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver), Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live), Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep), Anna Cathcart (XO Kitty, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever, Turning Red), Nikki Glaser (Golden Globe Awards, The Roast of Tom Brady), James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live), and Psalm West (Hulu’s The Kardashians).

John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe) directs Angry Birds 3 with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Marvellous Misadventures of Flapjack), who is also executive producing alongside Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog). John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie) produces with Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys).

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast,” said John Cohen, Producer. “Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board.”

“Angry Birds transcends mediums and has been embraced and celebrated the world over,” said Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures. “We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with SEGA/Rovio and these other great partners to bring this latest instalment, featuring an incredible voice cast, to big screens everywhere.”

“The Angry Birds brand has demonstrated remarkable versatility, evolving from a global mobile gaming phenomenon to licensed products, animation, and a thriving cinematic franchise,” said Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO, Rovio Entertainment. “It has been a deeply collaborative effort to create a film that will resonate with the millions who interact with our catalog of games and products every day. We are confident that with this talented team at the helm, The Angry Birds Movie 3 will delight longtime fans and create new fans in those discovering our flock for the first time.”

After the monumental success of A Minecraft Movie, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and rave reviews for The Last of Us Season 2, it’s no wonder Paramount wants to resurrect its Angry Birds series. The first two films are surprisingly funny, and there’s never been a better time to catch the video game adaptation wave. As long as the humor is snappy and clever, I could see The Angry Birds Movie 3 becoming a significant hit for the studio.

What do you think about Paramount putting The Angry Birds Movie 3 into development? Let us know in the comments section below.