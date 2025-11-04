Will tries to establish his legacy in the trailer for the final season of Bel-Air

Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will be concluding after this upcoming season. Peacock has recently released the trailer for the final curtain. The season stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. The final season hits the streamer on Monday, November 24, with three episodes. New episodes drop weekly on Mondays with two episodes on December 1 and three episodes on December 8, which will total the year with eight.

The official synopsis reads,

“In season four of Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

Info of the show from the press release:

Inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series.

Are you excited for the upcoming season? Will you be tuning in? As a big watcher of the original Will Smith sitcom since it premiered and someone who grew up rewatching the reruns (including some recent binge revisiting on streaming), a dramatic reimagining never truly piqued my interest, but interestingly, as much of a high-profile show that it seems to be, I haven’t heard much talk about Bel-Air. Are there many watchers? Fans of the series, speak out! How does it compare to the Fresh Prince incarnation? Does it stand well on its own?

BEL-AIR — “The Maybes” Episode 401 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Be A Kid” Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Nicholas Duvernay as Drew — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Be A Kid” Episode 402 — Pictured: (l-r) Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “What Are You Doing For Thanksgiving?” Episode 403 — Pictured: (l-r) Adrian Holmes as Philip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivan, Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Akira Akbar as Ashley — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Gorilla Glue and Duct Tape” Episode 405 — Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Adrian Holmes as Philip (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Gorilla Glue and Duct Tape” Episode 405 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Soulmates” Episode 407 — Pictured: (l-r) Akira Akbar as Ashley, Coco Jones as Hilary — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

BEL-AIR — “Soulmates” Episode 407 — Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Coco Jones as Hilary — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)