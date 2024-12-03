Peacock’s Bel-Air is coming to an end with Season 4

Peacock’s Bel-Air is doing “The Carlton” again after renewing the fan-favorite drama for a fourth and final season. Bel-Air is a contemporary reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring a young Will Smith as a Philadelphia import learning to navigate the lap of luxury in Los Angeles, California. According to sources, Bel-Air Season 4 has eight episodes to end the series.

The evolution of Bel-Air is remarkable. The series comes from Morgan Cooper’s four-minute viral short, which presents a more grounded and grittier take on the characters and premise of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bel-Air helped put Peacock’s name in the spotlight as one of the streamer’s most successful original series.

Set in the modern-day, Bel-Air is a dramatic reimagining of the Fresh Prince concept. The serialized, one-hour presentation follows “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Before he joined the cast of Bel-Air as the drama’s central character, Will, Jabari Banks nearly passed on the opportunity to star in the show. His father sent him a casting call, but Jabari waved it away, thinking, “Dad, this is not how auditons go.” When his agent called him about the audition two weeks later, Jabari took it as a sign and went above and beyond to land the role. Three seasons later, with Season 4 on the way, Bel-Air is a unique entertainment gem with an origin story as extraordinary as Will himself.

Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones join Jabari Banks as primary cast members of Peacock’s Bel-Air. Throughout the show’s history, many notable guest stars have appeared in Bel-Air, including Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, along with Bianca Belair, Bill Bellamy, Justin Cornwell, Andra Day, Melissa DeSousa, Nicholas Duvernay, Dulé Hill, Anna Maria Horsford, April Parker Jones, Melanie Liburd, Jazlyn Martin, Vic Mensa, DK Metcalf, Saweetie, Alycia Pascual-Peña, David Ramsey, Karrueche Tran, Joivan Wade and Marlon Wayans.

While Bel-Air is wrapping up its Season 4 presentation, we’re excited to see what Jabari Banks and other extended cast members do next. Bel-Air opened many doors and remains one of Peacock’s best series.