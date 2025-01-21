Berlin Film Festival lineup features Mickey 17 premiere and Richard Linklater in competition

The lineup — including the main competition — for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival has been unveiled.

By
berlin film festival

The lineup for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival has been unveiled, with 19 films competing for the coveted Golden Bear. Outside of those, the festival will also host the world premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, have a screening of James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and offer up Tom Tykwer’s latest, The Light, which will be opening the festival.

Here is the full competition lineup for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival:

Ari – Léonor Serraille

Blue Moon – Richard Linklater

La cache (The Safe House) – Lionel Baier

Dreams – Michel Franco

Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love)) – Dag Johan Haugerud

Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does That Nature Say to You) –  Hong Sangsoo

Hot Milk – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Mary Bronstein

Kontinental ’25 – Radu Jude

El mensaje (The Message) – Iván Fund

Mother’s Baby – Johanna Moder

O último azul (The Blue Trail) – Gabriel Mascaro

Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond) – Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani

Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land) – Huo Meng

Strichka chasu (Timestamp) – Kateryna Gornostai 

La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower) – Lucile Hadžihalilović

Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows) – Frédéric Hambalek

Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire) – Vivian Qu

Yunan – Ameer Fakher Eldin

That’s an expectedly international set of films for the Berlin International Film Festival, with only four of the films at least German co-productions. On the U.S. front, we’re looking at Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon – which stars Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley – and Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As for who will take home the Golden Bear, that’s really anyone’s guess. No film from the U.S. has won since Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia after winning half of the Golden Bears in the ‘90s.

This year, Tilda Swinton will be the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear, an honor that has most recently been bestowed on Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 13th to February 23rd.

Which of the films screening at the Berlin International Film Festival are you most looking forward to?

Source: Variety
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, first reactions
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races onto digital platforms after a $422M+ run at the global box office
Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah says that seeing Red Hulk on screen for the first time was an incredible moment
Captain America: Brave New World director says seeing Red Hulk for the first time was surreal, incredible, exciting
Daisy Ridley does a Die Hard stunt down the side of a building in the newly released poster for Cleaner
Josh Gad says Spaceballs 2 is not just a sequel, but a celebration of all things Mel Brooks
View All

About the Author

2481 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Film Festival News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles