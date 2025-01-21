Berlin Film Festival lineup features Mickey 17 premiere and Richard Linklater in competition

The lineup — including the main competition — for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival has been unveiled.

The lineup for the 75th Berlin International Film Festival has been unveiled, with 19 films competing for the coveted Golden Bear. Outside of those, the festival will also host the world premiere of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, have a screening of James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and offer up Tom Tykwer’s latest, The Light, which will be opening the festival.

Here is the full competition lineup for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival:

Ari – Léonor Serraille

Blue Moon – Richard Linklater

La cache (The Safe House) – Lionel Baier

Dreams – Michel Franco

Drømmer (Dreams (Sex Love)) – Dag Johan Haugerud

Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani (What Does That Nature Say to You) – Hong Sangsoo

Hot Milk – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – Mary Bronstein

Kontinental ’25 – Radu Jude

El mensaje (The Message) – Iván Fund

Mother’s Baby – Johanna Moder

O último azul (The Blue Trail) – Gabriel Mascaro

Reflet dans un diamant mort (Reflection in a Dead Diamond) – Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani

Sheng xi zhi di (Living the Land) – Huo Meng

Strichka chasu (Timestamp) – Kateryna Gornostai

La Tour de Glace (The Ice Tower) – Lucile Hadžihalilović

Was Marielle weiß (What Marielle Knows) – Frédéric Hambalek

Xiang fei de nv hai (Girls on Wire) – Vivian Qu

Yunan – Ameer Fakher Eldin

That’s an expectedly international set of films for the Berlin International Film Festival, with only four of the films at least German co-productions. On the U.S. front, we’re looking at Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon – which stars Ethan Hawke and Margaret Qualley – and Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As for who will take home the Golden Bear, that’s really anyone’s guess. No film from the U.S. has won since Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia after winning half of the Golden Bears in the ‘90s.

This year, Tilda Swinton will be the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear, an honor that has most recently been bestowed on Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 13th to February 23rd.

