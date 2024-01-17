Martin Scorsese to be honored with Berlin Golden Bear Ceremony and a special screening of The Departed

Martin Scorsese is going down as one of the most consistent directors ever, for no matter how you receive a movie of his, he still maintains his vision and his passion for the craft. The director has cemented himself in film culture with movies like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, etc. At 81 years old, Scorsese is still garnering acclaim and accolades for his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is also featuring a breakout performance by Golden Globe-winner Lily Gladstone. Scorsese would recently receive a special Best Director Award from the National Board of Review, which would bring his former Gangs of New York star, Daniel Day-Lewis, into the public spotlight.

Variety is reporting that Scorsese is set to be honored at the Berlin Film Festival next month with a Golden Bear Award. His ceremony will also be screening his film The Departed. Interestingly, The Departed is also the film that would also earn him with his first and only-ever Oscar win. The movie features his signature gangster pic-style and was the third collaboration between him and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was also announced today that Levan Akin’s film Crossing will open at this year’s Panorama section of the festival. It will focus on “bridges between lived experiences and cinematic possibilities.” The description from the Berlin Film Fest says Crossing is about an unlikely duo who travels “from Batumi, Georgia to the urban, labyrinthine Istanbul in search of a young trans woman named Tekla.” The film festival will also be featuring André Téchiné’s Les gens d’à côté starring Isabelle Huppert, Annie Baker’s Janet Planet and Nathan Silver’s Between the Temples.