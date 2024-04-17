Martin Scorsese Eyes Frank Sinatra Biopic with Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

It was a very good year for Martin Scorsese when the iconic filmmaker earned 10 Oscar nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon, but the 81-year-old auteur isn’t slowing down. In addition to partnering with Steven Spielberg to adapt Cape Fear for TV and adapting Life of Jesus based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 novel, Scorsese is eyeing a Frank Sinatra biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence reportedly leading the cast.

While a Frank Sinatra biopic based on the life and times of the world-famous crooner sounds like a dream project come true, Scorsese might encounter a sour note on behalf of the late entertainer’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, who controls her father’s estate. Tina is withholding her blessing for Scorsese to move forward with the project, but that hasn’t stopped him from lining up a cast of A-list actors to make it a reality. Naturally, DiCaprio would play Sinatra, while Jennifer Lawrence would play his second wife and silver screen siren, Ava Gardner. With 70 acting credits, Gardner stars in films like The Night of the Iguana, Mogambo, On the Beach, and Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, to name a few. She also inspired Sinatra to part ways with Nancy Barbato, his first wife and Tina’s mother.

Martin Scorsese’s Frank Sinatra biopic is one of the glitziest projects on Hollywood’s horizon, with multiple studios looking to share a stage with the legendary singer’s silver screen spectacle. Apple, who financed Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon for $215 million, would love to stay in business with the famed filmmaker, but sources say Sony is the frontrunner to foot the bill.

I wish my grandmother, Levinia Hammer, were still alive to hear this news. She was one of Sinatra’s biggest fans and even occasionally hung out with him. Back in the day, she was offered a Hollywood contract but refused the offer to marry my grandfather, a lantern maker from New York. Before they tied the knot, she would meet with Sinatra and others at Manhattan clubs to trip the light fantastic. I loved listening to her stories; she’d get a kick out of this news.

