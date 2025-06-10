Best Friends Forever: Bobby Moynihan, Catherine Corcoran, & more sign on for horror comedy

A few days ago, we heard that Catherine Corcoran of Terrifier is set to play the first victim in the Killer Tomatoes franchise revival Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence, and close on the heels of that news comes the announcement that Corcoran also has a role in the horror comedy Best Friends Forever , where she’ll be starring alongside Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Kimia Behpoornia (Abbott Elementary), Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Aparna Nancherla (Another Simple Favor), Esther Povitsky (Drugstone June), and Rekha Shankar (Gamechanger).

Liz Manashil (Bread and Butter) will be directing Best Friends Forever and wrote the screenplay with Amy Taylor. The story follows the bachelorette party reunion of five high school friends as they become exposed to toxic positivity turned supernatural and start to turn against each other.

The independent feature is being produced by Laura Reich and Pardis Sullins, line produced by Elena Weinberg, and executive produced by Tiffany L Gray, Katie Leary, Charlie and Will Pigott, and Debra Treviño. A press release notes that it’s also being associate produced by horror mavericks Emily Hagins (Sorry About the Demon), Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here), and Carter Smith (The Ruins). The film will explore “ all the things women don’t say and show to their friends. “

Manashil, who previously managed Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Initiative and is a producer’s rep for independent features, provided the following statement: “ Making a feature in 2025 requires a lot of reflection on how to create something both boundary-pushing content-wise as well as sustainable. Our producers are on board for the long haul to create opportunities for this film outside of the traditional distribution deals. We’re looking to prove something with this picture: that the people who have committed their lives to telling stories can carve a path to do so for the long term. Creatively, our predominantly women-led team is working to tell a story that makes people laugh, cry, and want to throw up. That’s the sweet spot. “

Cast member Jessie Ennis added, “ I’m eager to tell this story of friendship shifting with age and the true horrors that come from having to attend a bachelorette party. ” Co-star Eliza Bennett said, “ I’m thrilled to be collaborating on a project that explores the themes of female friendship in the horror genre. Most women understand the turmoil of losing a female friend, and we get to explore that experience on every level. “

Does Best Friends Forever sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Catherine Corcoran horror comedy project by leaving a comment below.