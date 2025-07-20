Are these the best needle drops in movie history? You tell us!

What came first – the music or the misery? The perfect needle drop can help elevate a movie to perfection. It’s not the only factor, but when a song hits at just the right moment – be it a character introduction, a moment of realization, a drug deal gone sour… – it can make it the scene. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter spun the hits as they released a list of what they consider the 40 Best Needle Drops in Movies. So let’s take a look, discuss and – as is custom with any professional list – rip it to shreds!

THR made a smart choice in listing the movies alphabetically, therefore foregoing any additional favoritism or having to pick the definitive needle drop as #1. Another rule they implemented was that there could only be one song per filmmaker, although they lifted this for one director specifically – yes, it’s Martin Scorsese.

And this is where we can start the debate. For Scorsese, they went with “Layla” in Goodfellas and Devo’s version of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” in Casino. It’s tough to dispute their Goodfellas choice as the movie’s best needle drop, although there could be a case made for “And Then He Kissed Me.” As for Casino – well, I don’t see it belonging anywhere near the list. Come on, there’s “Janie Jones” in Bringing Out the Dead, “Don’t Worry Baby” in Mean Streets and so many other great choices.

Other directors who became synonymous with the needle drops in their movies include Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino – who get “Sister Christian” from Boogie Nights and “Stuck in the Middle with You” from Reservoir Dogs as their inclusions. Brilliant choices both but just for the sake of debate, I’d go with “God Only Knows” if I were to stick with Boogie Nights since it’s a perfect cap to the family aspect of the film. Instead, the Beach Boys classic was selected for Love Actually, which isn’t a bad choice at all.

Other stellar needle drop choices from movie history that could still be debated include “The End” in Apocalypse Now (alternate choice: “Ride of the Valkyries”), “Hotel California” in The Big Lebowski (alternate choice: “Just Dropped In…”) and “These Days” in The Royal Tenenbaums (alternate choice: “Needle in the Hay”). Inclusions on the list that are simply indisputable are “In Dreams” from Blue Velvet, “Dreams” from Chungking Express, “Fight the Power” from Do the Right Thing, “Where Is My Mind” from Fight Club, and “The Sound of Silence” from The Graduate, the oldest film on the list.

But this has just been one publication and one news editor’s opinion. What we want to know are your favorite needle drops in movie history! What are the all-time greats? Give us your top 5 in the comments section below!