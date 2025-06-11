Brian Wilson, the co-founder and primary songwriter of the Beach Boys has died at 82

Sad news has washed ashore as word spreads about the passing of Brian Wilson, the co-founder and primary songwriter of the Beach Boys. In a post shared on Instagram, Wilson’s grief-stricken family delivered the tragic news, saying, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” they wrote. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.” The post concluded with “Love & Mercy,” a nod to the title track of Wilson’s first solo album.

Between 1962 and 1966, no one could escape the infectious grooves of the Beach Boys, who surfed their way to popularity with 10 top-10 hits and seven more top-40 chart entries for Capitol Records. Brian Wilson’s hands were all over the tracks, either writing, co-writing, or co-producing the laid-back sunnyside anthems. While audiophiles often credit The Beatles as the “Greatest Band of All Time,” the Beach Boys ranked alongside the Fab Four in almost every regard. Wilson considered The Beatles his rivals for a long time, though the fire was tempered by good spirits and a shared passion for making music people could party to.

With hits like “Pet Sounds,” “Good Vibrations,” and “Smile,” the Beach Boys brought feelgood rock ‘n roll to the masses with sing-a-long boppers, catchy choruses, and heartfelt crushers that spoke to generations.

While his bandmates fired Wilson from the Beach Boys in 1982, he returned to the music scene like a mighty phoenix with a series of solo albums that re-established him as a staple of the industry. The Beach Boys reunited for the band’s 50th anniversary, burying old bones to bring smiles to audiences worldwide. Wilson released Brian Wilson: Presents Smile in 2004 to rave reviews. He continued to pluck away at solo work in the 2000s, leading to his last solo album in 2015, No Pier Pressure, which featured contributions from Kacey Musgraves and Zooey Deschanel.

Last year, a judge in California ruled that Brian Wilson should be placed under a conservatorship following the death of his wife, who had cared for him as he struggled with a neurocognitive disorder. Wilson consented to the arrangement to ensure his safety and well-being.

We at JoBlo wish Mr. Wilson’s family, friends, and fans peace and healing during this sad time. Scores of people will remember Brian’s talents and contributions to their lives. May his memory burn brighter than the sun forever.