Brian Wilson once named Norbit as his favorite movie

For some reason, it’s always fascinating to hear which films famous musicians loved. And usually they make sense, like Kurt Cobain digging Eraserhead and Paris, Texas, or Kirk Hammett’s passion for horror. But sometimes you get a truly out there match-up, and with the recent death of Beach Boys singer/songwriter Brian Wilson, we wondered what films he was most drawn to… and god only knows why he picked this one.

You might have thought that Brian Wilson fit the cliche and really dug those cheesy Beach Party movies from the ‘60s or even the hot rod flicks with rebellious teens racing in the street. But no, instead the movie that made him smile the most was a bonafide Oscar nominee: Norbit! In an archival interview with the Asbury Park Press (via Spin), Brian Wilson was asked if he had seen any movies lately, to which he replied, “Well, I’ve only seen one in the last couple of years. It’s called Norbit by Eddie Murphy… Fantastic movie. Very funny.” When followed up with a question about what his all-time favorite movie was, he plainly stated, “Norbit.”

Now, Brian Wilson was a notoriously tough interview so it’s likely he was just saying his favorite movie was Norbit since that was the last movie he saw so he could move onto the next question and get in his little deuce coupe to get the hell out of there. But don’t worry, baby, because he has mentioned more respectable movies than that, on separate occasions naming Disney’s Pinocchio and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds as his favorite films. On Hitch’s 1963 killer animal classic, Wilson wrote in a Reddit AMA, “…It had a sense of humor. Some guys car blew up and he got killed and it made me laugh for some reason running from the birds.” So it turns out Wilson prefers people screaming to pet sounds…

Brian Wilson passed away on June 11th at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy that helped define an entire genre of music before transforming the sound of music altogether with what many consider to be the greatest album ever, Pet Sounds.