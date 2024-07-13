Bette Midler trying to cast spell on Disney to make Hocus Pocus 3

Bette Midler, who played the eldest Sanderson sister, is letting Disney know she is interested in a Hocus Pocus 3 if they hurry.

Hocus Pocus 3

Sistaaaas! When Hocus Pocus 2 hit Disney+ in September 2022, its record-breaking viewership all but guaranteed a third entry in the family-friendly series. While it took nearly two decades for that sequel to be conjured up, those at Disney might want to get their brooms in line for Hocus Pocus 3 because the cast isn’t exactly getting younger – those are Bette Midler’s words, not mine!

Bette Midler – who plays eldest Sanderson sister Winifred – is urging the studio to take action on Hocus Pocus 3 due to age (Midler is 78). “I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!” As for if she knows anything about what a third Hocus Pocus could center on, Middler added, “I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings.”

Considering there’s always someone foiling the Sanderson sisters’ toil and trouble, no doubt there could be plenty for the team to work with. Writer Jen D’Angelo previously said that the mere existence of Winifred – along with, of course, Sarah and Mary – could spell all sorts of fun. “Yes, Winifred learned a very valuable lesson, she loves her sisters more than anything in the world, but she will also just immediately get distracted by whatever’s put in front of her. So if you dangle the carrot of a potential revenge against Salem, which she has always wanted, she might have a backslide where she gets singularly focused on the wrong goal again.”

And as Hocus Pocus 2 expanded on the world and characters, a third movie would certainly do the same. The introduction of the Mother Witch (played deliciously by Hannah Waddingham) offers a lot right there and it seems highly likely that, should Hocus Pocus 3 actually get made, the character will have a more prominent role. Deservedly so, I would say, considering Waddingham ate it up and looked to be having just as much fun as the original cast.

What do you think? Is it time already to move on Hocus Pocus 3 or is two enough? Give us your thoughts below!

