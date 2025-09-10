Beyond Fest 2025 lineup includes Dust Bunny, Bugonia, Black Phone 2, and many more

Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the United States, is returning to Los Angeles for fifteen days, from September 23 to October 8, and the festival has just unveiled the full lineup for its latest edition! The 90-feature slate includes 8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres – and you can see the list below. Among the movies that will be shown during Beyond Fest 2025 are Bryan Fuller‘s Dust Bunny, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2, Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, and Jalmari Helander’s Sisu: Road to Revenge, and special in-person appearances will include Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, John Carpenter, Jafar Panahi, Karyn Kusama, Al Pacino, William Petersen, Tim Robbins, Butthole Surfers, and Japanese icon Meiko Kaji. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution.

Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming, had this to say about Beyond Fest 2025: “ This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse. Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre Cinema. ” Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer, added: “ We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque. Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer. “

Here’s the full lineup:

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT

West Coast Premiere – Director: Tom J. Stern Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes Year: 2025

PRIMATE

West Coast Premiere – Director: Johannes Roberts Country: United States Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 2025

GOOD BOY

West Coast Premiere – Director: Ben Leonberg Country: United States Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2024

Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE

West Coast Premiere – Director: Jalmari Helander Country: Finland / United States Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems Runtime: 88 minutes Year: 2025

EXIT 8

U.S. Premiere – Director: Genki Kawamura Country: Japan Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025

THE FURIOUS

U.S. Premiere – Director: Kenji Tanigaki Country: Hong Kong, China Runtime: 113 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Tanigaki

FUCK MY SON!

West Coast Premiere – Director: Todd Rohal Country: United States Runtime: 94 minutes 2025

Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan

TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA

Special Screening – Director: William Friedkin Country: United States Runtime: 123 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1985

Guests: William Petersen

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening

Director: John Carpenter Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: 20th Century Fox Year: 1986

Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey

MANHUNTER

Special Screening – Director: Michael Mann Country: United States Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1986

Guests: William Petersen

THE PLAYER

Special Screening – Director: Robert Altman Country: United States Runtime: 124 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1992

Guests: Tim Robbins

JACOB’S LADDER

World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Adrian Lyne Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1990

Guests: Tim Robbins

NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE

West Coast Premiere – Director: Matt Johnson Country: Canada Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025

Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol

THE RING

Special Screening – Director: Gore Verbinski Country: United States Runtime: 115 minutes Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 2002

Guests: Gore Verbinski

SHELBY OAKS

West Coast Premiere – Director: Chris Stuckmann Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2024

Guests: Chris Stuckmann

DREAM EATER

L.A. Premiere – Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams Country: United States Runtime: 86 minutes Distributor: The Horror Section Year: 2025

Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth

DUST BUNNY

U.S. Premiere – Director: Bryan Fuller Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025

Guests: Bryan Fuller

MAG MAG

World Premiere – Director: Yuriyan Retriever Country: Japan Runtime: 118 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE

Special Screening – Director: Gore Verbinski Country: United States / Germany Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment Year: 2026

LADY SNOWBLOOD

Special Screening – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 97 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1973

Guests: Meiko Kaji

LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE

Special Screening – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1974

Guests: Meiko Kaji

FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION

Special Screening – 2K Restoration Director: Shun’ya Itō Country: Japan Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1972

Guests: Meiko Kaji

BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE

Special Screening – Director: Teruo Ishii Country: Japan Runtime: 85 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

CRIMSON PEAK

4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 119 mins Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2015

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

NIGHTMARE ALLEY – VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT

Special Screening – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States / Mexico / Canada Runtime: 159 mins Distributor: Searchlight Pictures Year: 2021

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

THE SHAPE OF WATER

4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 123 mins Distributor: Searchlight Pictures Year: 2017

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

HELLBOY

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 122 mins Distributor: Park Circus Year: 2004

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 120 mins Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

BLADE II

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 117 mins Distributor: Warner Bros Year: 2002

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

CRONOS

4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico Runtime: 92 mins Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1993

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico Runtime: 106 mins Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

MIMIC – Director’s Cut

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 105 mins Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

PAN’S LABYRINTH

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico Runtime: 120 mins Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 2006

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

GOOD FORTUNE

West Coast Premiere – Director: Aziz Ansari Country: United States Runtime: 98 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025

Guests: Aziz Ansari

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

NO OTHER CHOICE

U.S. Premiere – Director: Park Chan-wook Country: South Korea Runtime: 139 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025

BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL

North American Premiere – Director: David Kittredge Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens

EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC

Special Screening – 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman Country: United States Runtime: 117 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1977



BARRIO TRISTE

West Coast Premiere – Director: Stillz Country: Colombia / United States Runtime: 84 minutes Distributor: EDGLRD Year: 2025

THE RED SPECTACLES

World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Mamoru Oshii Country: Japan Runtime: 106 minutes Distributor: Arbelos Films Year: 1987

IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU

West Coast Premiere – Director: Mary Bronstein Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: A24 Year: 2025

Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein

URCHIN

West Coast Premiere – Director: Harris Dickinson Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: 1-2 Special Year: 2025

DRACULA

West Coast Premiere – Director: Radu Jude Country: Romania Runtime: 125 minutes Distributor: 1-2 Special Year: 2025

DICK TRACY

Special 35th Anniversary Screening – Director Warren Beatty Country United States Runtime 105 minutes Distributor: Disney Year: 1990

Guests: Al Pacino

THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN

Cinematic Void Presents World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1973

SALEM’S LOT

World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States Runtime: 183 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 1979

HOUSE

Special 40th Anniversary Screening – Director: Steve Miner Country: United States Runtime: 93 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1985

Guests: William Katt

NIGHT PATROL

West Coast Premiere Director: Ryan Prows Country: USA Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder Year: 2025

Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus

V/H/S/HALLOWEEN

West Coast Premiere – Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco

Plaza, Anna Zlokovic Country: United States Runtime: 115 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025

Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom

THE SECRET AGENT

West Coast Premiere – Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho Country: Brazil Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025

Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier

BACURAU

Special Screening – Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles Country: Brazil Runtime: 132 minutes Distributor: Kino Lorber Year: 2019

THE INVITATION

Special Screening – 10th Anniversary – Director: Karyn Kusama Country: United States Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 2015

Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green

DEATHSTALKER

West Coast Premiere – Director: Steven Kostanski Country: Canada / United States Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: Shout! Studios Year: 2025

RESURRECTION

U.S. Premiere – Director: Bi Gan Country: China Runtime: 160 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 2025

SIRÂT

West Coast Premiere – Director: Oliver Laxe Country: Spain, France Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025

Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez

GODZILLA: FINAL WARS

Special Screening – 4K – Director: Ryuhei Kitamura Country: Japan Runtime: 125 minutes Distributor: Toho/GKIDS Year: 2004

Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura

AFTER THE HUNT

West Coast Premiere – Director: Luca Guadagnino Country: USA Runtime: 139 minutes Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios Year: 2025

Guests: Luca Guadagnino

STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS

Special Screening – 2K Restoration – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 90 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

STAND BY ME

Special Screening – Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Sony Repertory Year: 1986

Guests: Rob Reiner

MISERY

Special Screening – Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States Runtime: 107 minutes Distributor: Disney Year: 1990

Guests: Rob Reiner

THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS – SEASON 2, EPISODE 1

World Premiere – Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet Country: United States Runtime: 65 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025

Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet

QUEENS OF THE DEAD

West Coast Premiere – Director: Tina Romero Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025

Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West

CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST

World Premiere – 4K Restoration Uncut – Director: Ruggero Deodato Country: Italy Runtime: 96 minutes Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing Year: 1980

BLACK PHONE 2

West Coast Premiere – Director: Scott Derrickson Country: Canada Runtime: 114 minutes Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2025

Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

THE DEVIL’S REJECTS

4K Restoration – Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! – Director: Rob Zombie Country: United States Runtime: 107 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2005

Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

West Coast Premiere – Director: Jafar Panahi Country: Iran Runtime: 105 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025x

Guests: Jafar Panahi

CRIMSON GOLD

Special Screening – Director: Jafar Panahi Country: Iran Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: KimStim Year: 2003

Guests: Jafar Panahi

BUGONIA

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: Focus Features Year: 2025

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

KILLING FAITH

World Premiere – Director: Ned Crowley Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Shout! Studios Year: 2025

Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley

MS. 45

International Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States Runtime: 80 minutes Distributor: Arrow Films Year: 1981

IN A COLD VEIN

International Premiere – Director: Eric Owen Country: USA Runtime: 90 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: Eric Owen

HELLCAT

US Premiere – Director: Brock Bodell Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell

DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB

Special Screening – Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom / United States Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: Sony Repertory Year: 1964

BULK

West Coast Premiere Director: Ben Wheatley Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 95 minutes Year: 2025

ICE TOWER

West Coast Premiere – Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović Country: France Runtime: 118 minutes Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures Year: 2025

BURY YOUR DEAD

West Coast Premiere – Premiere Director: Marco Dutra Country: Brazil Runtime: 128 minutes Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2024

THE PYTHON HUNT

West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Films – Director: Xander Robin Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025

I LIVE HERE NOW

US Premiere – Director: Julie Pacino Country: United States Runtime: 92 minutes Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024

Guests: Julie Pacino

THE SERPENT’S SKIN

LA Premiere – Director: Alice Maio Mackay Country: Australia Runtime: 83 minutes Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025

Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew

THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY

World Premiere – Director: Cristian Ponce Country: Argentina Runtime: 45 minutes Year: 2025

NEW GROUP

US Premiere – Director: Yuta Shimotsu Country: Japan Runtime: 82 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025

HOLD THE FORT

US Premiere – Director: William Bagley Country: United States Runtime: 78 minutes Year: 2025

Guests: William Bagley

WILD STYLE

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Charlie Ahearn Country: USA Runtime: 82 minutes Year: 2025

EVERY HEAVY THING

US Premiere – Director: Mickey Reece Country: USA Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025

Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky

MAN FINDS TAPE

West Coast Premiere – Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall Country: United States Runtime: 84 minutes Distributor: Magnet Releasing Year: 2025

REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND

West Coast Premiere – Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025

SILENT DEATH – TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND

World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Vaughn Christion Country: USA Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video Year: 1981



FRANKENSTEIN – PRESENTED BY CODA

Director: James Whale Country: United States Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 1931

ANGEL’S EGG

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Mamoru Oshii Country: Japan Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: GKIDS Year: 1985

100 METERS

US Premiere – Director: Kenji Iwaisawa Country: Japan Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: GKIDS Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa

LONE SAMURAI

World Premiere – Director: Josh C. Waller Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment Year: 2025

Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

