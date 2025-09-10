Beyond Fest 2025 lineup includes Dust Bunny, Bugonia, Black Phone 2, and many more

Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in the United States, is returning to Los Angeles for fifteen days, from September 23 to October 8, and the festival has just unveiled the full lineup for its latest edition! The 90-feature slate includes 8 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 9 U.S. Premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres – and you can see the list below. Among the movies that will be shown during Beyond Fest 2025 are Bryan Fuller‘s Dust Bunny, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2, Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, and Jalmari Helander’s Sisu: Road to Revenge, and special in-person appearances will include Guillermo del Toro, Luca Guadagnino, John Carpenter, Jafar Panahi, Karyn Kusama, Al Pacino, William Petersen, Tim Robbins, Butthole Surfers, and Japanese icon Meiko Kaji. Presented exclusively by NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3 with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution.
Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming, had this to say about Beyond Fest 2025: “This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse. Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre Cinema.” Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer, added: “We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque. Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.“
Here’s the full lineup:
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT
West Coast Premiere – Director: Tom J. Stern Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes Year: 2025
PRIMATE
West Coast Premiere – Director: Johannes Roberts Country: United States Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 2025
GOOD BOY
West Coast Premiere – Director: Ben Leonberg Country: United States Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2024
Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy
SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE
West Coast Premiere – Director: Jalmari Helander Country: Finland / United States Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems Runtime: 88 minutes Year: 2025
EXIT 8
U.S. Premiere – Director: Genki Kawamura Country: Japan Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025
THE FURIOUS
U.S. Premiere – Director: Kenji Tanigaki Country: Hong Kong, China Runtime: 113 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: Kenji Tanigaki
FUCK MY SON!
West Coast Premiere – Director: Todd Rohal Country: United States Runtime: 94 minutes 2025
Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan
TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA
Special Screening – Director: William Friedkin Country: United States Runtime: 123 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1985
Guests: William Petersen
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening
Director: John Carpenter Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: 20th Century Fox Year: 1986
Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey
MANHUNTER
Special Screening – Director: Michael Mann Country: United States Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1986
Guests: William Petersen
THE PLAYER
Special Screening – Director: Robert Altman Country: United States Runtime: 124 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1992
Guests: Tim Robbins
JACOB’S LADDER
World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Adrian Lyne Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1990
Guests: Tim Robbins
NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE
West Coast Premiere – Director: Matt Johnson Country: Canada Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025
Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol
THE RING
Special Screening – Director: Gore Verbinski Country: United States Runtime: 115 minutes Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 2002
Guests: Gore Verbinski
SHELBY OAKS
West Coast Premiere – Director: Chris Stuckmann Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2024
Guests: Chris Stuckmann
DREAM EATER
L.A. Premiere – Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams Country: United States Runtime: 86 minutes Distributor: The Horror Section Year: 2025
Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth
DUST BUNNY
U.S. Premiere – Director: Bryan Fuller Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025
Guests: Bryan Fuller
MAG MAG
World Premiere – Director: Yuriyan Retriever Country: Japan Runtime: 118 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi
GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE
Special Screening – Director: Gore Verbinski Country: United States / Germany Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment Year: 2026
LADY SNOWBLOOD
Special Screening – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 97 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1973
Guests: Meiko Kaji
LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE
Special Screening – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1974
Guests: Meiko Kaji
FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION
Special Screening – 2K Restoration Director: Shun’ya Itō Country: Japan Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1972
Guests: Meiko Kaji
BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE
Special Screening – Director: Teruo Ishii Country: Japan Runtime: 85 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1970
Guests: Meiko Kaji
CRIMSON PEAK
4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 119 mins Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2015
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
NIGHTMARE ALLEY – VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT
Special Screening – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States / Mexico / Canada Runtime: 159 mins Distributor: Searchlight Pictures Year: 2021
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
THE SHAPE OF WATER
4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 123 mins Distributor: Searchlight Pictures Year: 2017
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
HELLBOY
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 122 mins Distributor: Park Circus Year: 2004
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 120 mins Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
BLADE II
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 117 mins Distributor: Warner Bros Year: 2002
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
CRONOS
4K Restoration World Premiere – Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico Runtime: 92 mins Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1993
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico Runtime: 106 mins Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
MIMIC – Director’s Cut
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States Runtime: 105 mins Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
PAN’S LABYRINTH
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico Runtime: 120 mins Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 2006
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
GOOD FORTUNE
West Coast Premiere – Director: Aziz Ansari Country: United States Runtime: 98 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025
Guests: Aziz Ansari
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
NO OTHER CHOICE
U.S. Premiere – Director: Park Chan-wook Country: South Korea Runtime: 139 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025
BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL
North American Premiere – Director: David Kittredge Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens
EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC
Special Screening – 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman Country: United States Runtime: 117 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1977
BARRIO TRISTE
West Coast Premiere – Director: Stillz Country: Colombia / United States Runtime: 84 minutes Distributor: EDGLRD Year: 2025
THE RED SPECTACLES
World Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Mamoru Oshii Country: Japan Runtime: 106 minutes Distributor: Arbelos Films Year: 1987
IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU
West Coast Premiere – Director: Mary Bronstein Country: United States Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: A24 Year: 2025
Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein
URCHIN
West Coast Premiere – Director: Harris Dickinson Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: 1-2 Special Year: 2025
DRACULA
West Coast Premiere – Director: Radu Jude Country: Romania Runtime: 125 minutes Distributor: 1-2 Special Year: 2025
DICK TRACY
Special 35th Anniversary Screening – Director Warren Beatty Country United States Runtime 105 minutes Distributor: Disney Year: 1990
Guests: Al Pacino
THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN
Cinematic Void Presents World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Mike Nichols Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Rialto Pictures Year: 1973
SALEM’S LOT
World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Tobe Hooper Country: United States Runtime: 183 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 1979
HOUSE
Special 40th Anniversary Screening – Director: Steve Miner Country: United States Runtime: 93 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1985
Guests: William Katt
NIGHT PATROL
West Coast Premiere Director: Ryan Prows Country: USA Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder Year: 2025
Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus
V/H/S/HALLOWEEN
West Coast Premiere – Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco
Plaza, Anna Zlokovic Country: United States Runtime: 115 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025
Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom
THE SECRET AGENT
West Coast Premiere – Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho Country: Brazil Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025
Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier
BACURAU
Special Screening – Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles Country: Brazil Runtime: 132 minutes Distributor: Kino Lorber Year: 2019
THE INVITATION
Special Screening – 10th Anniversary – Director: Karyn Kusama Country: United States Runtime: 100 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 2015
Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green
DEATHSTALKER
West Coast Premiere – Director: Steven Kostanski Country: Canada / United States Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: Shout! Studios Year: 2025
RESURRECTION
U.S. Premiere – Director: Bi Gan Country: China Runtime: 160 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 2025
SIRÂT
West Coast Premiere – Director: Oliver Laxe Country: Spain, France Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025
Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez
GODZILLA: FINAL WARS
Special Screening – 4K – Director: Ryuhei Kitamura Country: Japan Runtime: 125 minutes Distributor: Toho/GKIDS Year: 2004
Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura
AFTER THE HUNT
West Coast Premiere – Director: Luca Guadagnino Country: USA Runtime: 139 minutes Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios Year: 2025
Guests: Luca Guadagnino
STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS
Special Screening – 2K Restoration – Director: Toshiya Fujita Country: Japan Runtime: 90 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1970
Guests: Meiko Kaji
STAND BY ME
Special Screening – Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Sony Repertory Year: 1986
Guests: Rob Reiner
MISERY
Special Screening – Director: Rob Reiner Country: United States Runtime: 107 minutes Distributor: Disney Year: 1990
Guests: Rob Reiner
THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS – SEASON 2, EPISODE 1
World Premiere – Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet Country: United States Runtime: 65 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025
Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet
QUEENS OF THE DEAD
West Coast Premiere – Director: Tina Romero Country: United States Runtime: 99 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025
Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West
CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST
World Premiere – 4K Restoration Uncut – Director: Ruggero Deodato Country: Italy Runtime: 96 minutes Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing Year: 1980
BLACK PHONE 2
West Coast Premiere – Director: Scott Derrickson Country: Canada Runtime: 114 minutes Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2025
Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill
THE DEVIL’S REJECTS
4K Restoration – Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! – Director: Rob Zombie Country: United States Runtime: 107 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2005
Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
West Coast Premiere – Director: Jafar Panahi Country: Iran Runtime: 105 minutes Distributor: NEON Year: 2025x
Guests: Jafar Panahi
CRIMSON GOLD
Special Screening – Director: Jafar Panahi Country: Iran Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: KimStim Year: 2003
Guests: Jafar Panahi
BUGONIA
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 120 minutes Distributor: Focus Features Year: 2025
NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
KILLING FAITH
World Premiere – Director: Ned Crowley Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Shout! Studios Year: 2025
Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley
MS. 45
International Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Abel Ferrara Country: United States Runtime: 80 minutes Distributor: Arrow Films Year: 1981
IN A COLD VEIN
International Premiere – Director: Eric Owen Country: USA Runtime: 90 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: Eric Owen
HELLCAT
US Premiere – Director: Brock Bodell Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell
DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB
Special Screening – Director: Stanley Kubrick Country: United Kingdom / United States Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: Sony Repertory Year: 1964
BULK
West Coast Premiere Director: Ben Wheatley Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 95 minutes Year: 2025
ICE TOWER
West Coast Premiere – Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović Country: France Runtime: 118 minutes Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures Year: 2025
BURY YOUR DEAD
West Coast Premiere – Premiere Director: Marco Dutra Country: Brazil Runtime: 128 minutes Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2024
THE PYTHON HUNT
West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Films – Director: Xander Robin Country: United States Runtime: 91 minutes Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025
I LIVE HERE NOW
US Premiere – Director: Julie Pacino Country: United States Runtime: 92 minutes Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024
Guests: Julie Pacino
THE SERPENT’S SKIN
LA Premiere – Director: Alice Maio Mackay Country: Australia Runtime: 83 minutes Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025
Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew
THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY
World Premiere – Director: Cristian Ponce Country: Argentina Runtime: 45 minutes Year: 2025
NEW GROUP
US Premiere – Director: Yuta Shimotsu Country: Japan Runtime: 82 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025
HOLD THE FORT
US Premiere – Director: William Bagley Country: United States Runtime: 78 minutes Year: 2025
Guests: William Bagley
WILD STYLE
West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Charlie Ahearn Country: USA Runtime: 82 minutes Year: 2025
EVERY HEAVY THING
US Premiere – Director: Mickey Reece Country: USA Runtime: 89 minutes Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025
Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky
MAN FINDS TAPE
West Coast Premiere – Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall Country: United States Runtime: 84 minutes Distributor: Magnet Releasing Year: 2025
REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND
West Coast Premiere – Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: Shudder Year: 2025
SILENT DEATH – TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND
World Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Vaughn Christion Country: USA Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video Year: 1981
FRANKENSTEIN – PRESENTED BY CODA
Director: James Whale Country: United States Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 1931
ANGEL’S EGG
West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration – Director: Mamoru Oshii Country: Japan Runtime: 71 minutes Distributor: GKIDS Year: 1985
100 METERS
US Premiere – Director: Kenji Iwaisawa Country: Japan Runtime: 102 minutes Distributor: GKIDS Year: 2025
Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa
LONE SAMURAI
World Premiere – Director: Josh C. Waller Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment Year: 2025
Tickets will be on sale on the American Cinematheque website Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 am PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.
Will you be attending Beyond Fest 2025? Which of the movies on this list are you most looking forward to? Let us know by leaving a comment below.